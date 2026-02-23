One Mid-Round Option For Jaguars to Consider in 2026 NFL Draft

Next up on the offseason menu for all the teams in the National Football League is the NFL Scouting Combine. The NFL Combine starts this week, and this is where teams are looking to get a better look at all the prospects that are going to be available in the 2026 NFL Draft.

This is where prospects could make their case why teams should be taking them for their roster starting next season. This is one place you could find some sleeper picks as well. It is a time to see the talent.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are going to use the NFL Combine to look at the talent that they want to bring in and draft. It will also be a time to see where they could find talent that is going to get overlooked by other teams.

Those are the players that could make or break your draft at the time. For the Jaguars general manager, James Gladstone, he is one of the best at finding that hidden talent in the draft, and he has done it in the past and now, he would look to do it again.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This year, the Jaguars will not have a first-round pick because of the trade they made in last year's draft to draft Travis Hunter. The Jaguars' middle-round picks are going to be as important as the first-round picks. That is where having a good general manager and people around him who know how to find talent that will help the Jaguars will be in the next season and for years to come. That is going to be huge for the Jaguars.

Justin Melo of Sports Illustrated recently gave his one pick for the Jaguars to look at in the NFL Draft. This is one player that the Jaguars will look at this week at the combine.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Genesis Smith (12) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jacksonville Jaguars: Genesis Smith, S, Arizona

The Jacksonville Jaguars could add more talent at safety. Genesis Smith showcased a lot of range at Arizona, accumulating five interceptions and 14 pass breakups over the previous three seasons. Smith's movement skills will be displayed at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The safety position for the Jaguars will have a lot of questions this offseason because of the free agents they have in the secondary. Depending on what the Jaguars decide to do, that will play a role in how they look at the safety position in the NFL Draft. If they move on, getting a safety in Smith is a good pick for the Jaguars.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Genesis Smith (12) against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

