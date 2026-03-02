Key Jaguars Takeaways From NFL Scouting Combine

The Jacksonville Jaguars may have not had key personnel at the NFL Scouting Combine, but there were plenty of things to take away from this past week in Indianapolis.

The combine presented old and new options for the Jaguars, showcasing their talents with positional drills, on-field workouts, interviews, and medical evaluations in one of the most complex events on the NFL calendar. At some point during the combine, Jacksonville and Duval Country may have gotten a sneak peek of the No. 46 overall selection. With that in mind, let's dive into some of the key takeaways from the last several days of workouts.

Edge rusher and defensive line class depth is intriguing

These two positions are squarely on the table to be the first taken by the Jaguars in next month's NFL Draft. The depth in the middle of Day Two amongst potential draft targets at edge rusher and the defensive line is impressively steep, especially the former, which had numerous standouts from Thursday's workouts.

UCF's Malachi Lawrence shone with impressive athletic testing numbers that will have Jaguars fans intrigued. Iowa's Max Llwellyn, Alabama's LT Overton, and Texas Tech's Romello Height showcased some good ability during positional drills. Oklahoma defensive tackle Gracen Halton and Clemson's DeMonte Capehart also impressed during the combine.

Finding a developmental QB won't be a problem

Thankfully, the only time Nick Mullens saw the field last season was at the end of a game when the Jaguars had a win well in check. Now, there is a chance he could compete to keep his spot as Trevor Lawrence's backup next season.

There is an impressive group of developmental quarterbacks in this year's draft, as Miami's Carson Beck and North Dakota State's Cole Payton flashed. Don't be surprised if Clemson's Cade Klubnik intrigues head coach Liam Coen and offensive coordinator Grant Udinski as a potential long-term backup, considering his productive career with the Tigers.

Drafting an interior offensive lineman could be in play at No. 56

Ezra Cleveland did enough to potentially stay around in 2026, but his job should be far from guaranteed this offseason as the 2026 draft presents good options at guard. If some are available at No. 56, it wouldn't be surprising if Jacksonville went in this direction.

One of my favorites from the combine and throughout the early portions of the pre-draft process is Texas A&M's Chase Bisontis, who projects as a potential starter at either guard spot with excellent mirroring ability and technique in pass protection. Iowa's Gennings Dunker and Oregon's Emmanuel Pregnon could be in contention as well.

Jaguars should get an "intangibly rich" class

No worries, Jaguars fans: general manager James Gladstone is going to have plenty to choose from with 10 draft selections in this year's draft. He does have the ammo to move up into the early portion of the second round, but the focus will once again be on finding those intangibly rich traits that he searches for in the pre-draft process.

Some of those players have stood out—guys who have transferred and excelled afterwards, were Senior Bowl participants, or are versatile. Dunker comes to mind, as well as Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr., who ran a 4.33 40-yard dash, and San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson, who answered the questions surrounding potential long speed issues.

