Predicting Jaguars Starting Defense After Jordan Davis, Jessie Bates Trades

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars defense looks a lot different than it did a few days ago.

On Thursday night, the Jaguars' defense left the field after dominating the Baltimore Ravens as one of the top units in the NFL. After three trades for safety Jessie Bates and defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Davon Godchaux, the defense looks even better today.

So, what do we think the Jaguars' starting defensive lineup looks like now that they have made a trio of trades to boost the unit ? We break it down below.

Defensive Line

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis (90) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second half of Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Defensive End: Josh Hines-Allen; Travon Walker

Nose Tackle: Jordan Davis

3-Technique: Arik Armstead

Simply put, the Jaguars not make this kind of deal without slotting Davis right into the middle of their defense. The Jaguars paid a big price to land Davis' talent and contract for the next few seasons, and there is no other logical direction they can move in but one that puts him front and center for their new-look defensive line. The Jaguars had a big need for a nose tackle after the loss of Davon Hamilton, and Davis fills it.

Matt Dickerson started Thursday's game against the Baltimore Ravens and played fine, but he is far from being at the level of Davis and Hamilton. He would have slotted in as the team's second nose tackle, but I do think that spot now goes to Davon Godchaux. The Jaguars have the same exact edge depth they had entering the season, while Arik Armstead and Ruke Orhorhoro will handle the pass-rushing reps on the inside.

This was a big move for Jacksonville, and they will need Davis to make an impact right away. The Jaguars want to get to third-down to let their blitzes and coverages force quarterbacks into mistakes. To do that, they need to win on first- and second-down. When Davis is at his very best, that is exactly what he doesn.

Linebackers

Nov 1, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) runs onto the field during introductions before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Middle Linebacker: Foye Oluokun

Weakside Linebacker: Ventrell Miller

The only level of the defense that didn't get touched on Monday was the linebacker spot, which tracks considering how well both Foye Oluokun and Ventrell Miller have played. Oluokun has had one of the best years of his career and is riding a bit of a hot streak out of the Jaguars' bye week, while Miller has been one of the most reliable and consistent linebackers week-to-week in the entire NFL this season.

With the way the Jaguars have invested in the linebacker position since James Gladstone took over as general manager, I would be very surprised to see linebacker ever be a part of the Jaguars' trade deadline plans. The Jaguars value the position and its value and impact in Anthony Campanile's scheme, but they are not going to put a lot of picks into the spot either; not high-profile picks at the very least. This is a good duo for the Jaguars.

Secondary

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III (3) returns an interception for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cornerback: Travis Hunter; Montaric Brown

Slot Cornerback: Jourdan Lewis

Free Safety: Jessie Bates III

Strong Safety: Antonio Johnson

The Jaguars badly needed an experienced and productive veteran to step into the starting spot across from Antonio Johnson, and that is exactly what they are getting from Bates. The 29-year-old safety is still playing at a high level after 7.5 seasons in the NFL, and the expectation should be for him to be an every-down player for their defense once he is caught up to speed along the way, whether that is this week against the Tennessee Titans or next week against the New York Giants.

"The playmaker that he is, competed against him twice a year obviously in Atlanta there in Tampa. So much impact on a game. I mean, he punched out balls against us, critical interceptions, had 14 tackles yesterday. Then the human being and the competitor that we look at, think that it'll be a really good fit in the locker room, culturally," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said Monday.

"The amount of text messages I've received from people that have been around him, coached him, been in the building with him, all I've heard is he makes people around him better, will be an immediate high football character type guy. So, that's kind of what made it very appealing.”

Johnson is one of the defense's best players, but the Jaguars badly needed help across from him. Now, Rayuan Lane can be the No. 3 safety instead of taking on the starting safety role like he has over the last two weeks, giving him a more logical fit in the Jaguars' defense.