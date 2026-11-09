3 Instant Observations on Jaguars' Massive Trade for Jordan Davis: James Gladstone Goes All-In

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A big day just got a lot bigger.

The Jaguars weren't done after one trade on Monday. They weren't done after two, either. Instead, the Jaguars waited until Monday night to make their biggest move yet: trading a 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

Blockbuster: the Jaguars are trading a 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick to the Eagles for defensive tackle Jordan Davis, sources tell ESPN.



This is the Jaguars’ third trade for a defensive player today while the Eagles now are poised to have 10 picks in the… pic.twitter.com/NTGnLf2MoT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 9, 2026

So, what do we make of the latest James Gladstone blockbuster ahead of the trade deadline? We break it down below.

The Jaguars Are Officially All-in

There was never any real doubt the Jaguars would go all-in on a wide-open window in the AFC, right? Because that is exactly what the Jaguars have done, trading away a first-round pick, two second-round picks, and a fifth-round pick on the same day to land Davis and new star safety Jessie Bates. There has never been a more aggressive trade deadline in franchise history, and the Jaguars are clearly operating like a team that knows its window is now.

Do the additions of Bates and Davis change the math for the Jaguars when it comes to those aspirations? That remains to be seen, but one could see where the logic is. Bates fills the need of a reliable, rangy safety who can add experience to the room, while Davis is one of the few nose tackles in football who can actually fill the role of Davon Hamilton after his injury.

I thought the Jessie Bates trade meant the Jaguars were done taking a big swing. I thought this was even more clear when they added a rotational run-stuffer in Davon Godchaux during the afternoon. The Jaguars, of course, had other ideas, and the only reason why this is the case is because they are looking for their first Super Bowl.

This Trade Will Be James Gladstone's Legacy

This has also been said about the Travis Hunter trade, and that is true. But trading into the top-two of the draft to take a blue-chip player is different than dealing a first- and second-round pick at the deadline for an in-season trade, especially when it comes to a player who has already been paid and one who has not exactly been dominant in 2026. Gladstone has made it clear a few times now that he is cut from the same exact cloth as Les Snead and has takenan "Eff them picks" mindset, and that mindset will largely be graded on a scale that corresponds directly with this trade.

Mind you, there will be virtually nobody but the Jaguars who will believe they won this trade. Like the Hunter trade, there will be countless thinkpieces, counterarguments, and even snickers when it comes to the deal that James Gladstone pulled off. But, like the Hunter trade, literally none of that will matter if it works out. The Hunter trade has worked out thus far for the Jaguars, thus the noise has amounted to, well, nothing.

Will the same be said for the Davis deal? That depends entirely on how big of a role he plays in the Jaguars winning games moving forward. If he doesn't pan out, this will be a trade people look back to and point out as a reason to never push your chips all the way in.

The Pros, and the Cons

I thought the Jessie Bates trade was a 10/10 move with no real notes or issues. The Davis trade I do think you have to be more open-minded to the fact that is a massive risk, especially considering the fact that Davis isn't having one of the stronger seasons of his career. The upside with this move is clearly that it would help the Jaguars seamlessly replace Hamilton, who was the most important player on the defense as it relates to running Anthony Campanile's scheme. When Davis is at the top of his game, he is an elite run-stuffer who can allow the Jaguars to continue to play their brand of football. He also offers more in terms of pass-rush juice than most noses, despite the low sack totals.

The cons are clear. While Davis is far from a non-factor as a pass-rusher, he is not the archetype of defensive tackle you normally see get moved for these kinds of packages. Jalen Carter, Jeffery Simmons, Quinnen Williams, these are the types of pass-rushing skill-sets that would normally land this kind of trade package. Davis hasn't been that player in his career, and the Jaguars are giving up a big price for a player the Eagles may not have as many issues replacing as one may think.

In terms of pure value, the Jaguars will of course be on the losing end of this deal. They will need Davis to transform more than just their run defense to change that, and I am not sure that it his game. We will find out soon.