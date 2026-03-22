Predicting the Outcome of Jaguars' Jake Bobo Pursuit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are two more days away from the Jake Bobo decision from the Seattle Seahawks.

Yes, that may be a dramatic way to set up the Jaguars' pursuit of Bobo as their depth and blocking receiver, but in a slow and largely inactive Jaguars offseason, you take your wins where you find them.

Oct 5, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle wide receiver Jake Bobo (19) wearing the Seahawks throw back helmet prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

With that in mind, the Seahawks now have just two more days to match the offer sheet the Jaguars signed Bobo to. If the Seahawks do not match it, then the Jaguars will officially have a new member of their wide receiver room.

So, what do we think happens when the Seahawks have to make their decision? We break it down below.

Bobo Prediction

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo (19) makes a catch to score a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

When considering the offer sheet the Jaguars signed Bobo to, it doesn't seem to make much sense for the Seahawks to match the deal. In many ways, this could be a big reason the Jaguars made the offer they did. Had it been one smaller in scale, the Seahawks could have easily matched it and the Jaguars would have more or less wasted their time.

That does not appear to be the case with the offer the Seahawks are now facing. The Jaguars gave Bobo more guranteed money than he would have earned on the tender the Seahawks signed him to, while their deal is also a two-year deal as opposed to a one-year tender.

The two-year, $5.5 million offer sheet the Jags signed Seahawks WR Jake Bobo to ...



• $4.5M fully guaranteed.

• $1.75M signing bonus.

• $1.25M base for '26.

• $2M base for '27.

• $50K workout, $200K per-game RBs each year.



And $1.5M in incentives (max value = $7M). Seattle… — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 20, 2026

The Seahawks would have the cap space to challenge the Jaguars on this deal, so that is hardly an issue. Instead, it remains to be seen whether the Seahawks want to commit extra money and even extra years to Bobo, who has firmly been a depth receiver during his entire time with the Seahawks. Bobo has been a valuabe piece for Seattle, but valuable enough for them to match the offer?

In short, I would currently be surprised if the Seahawks matched the Jaguars off. Bobo has been a solid player for them in his niche role, but the Jaguars have certainly uped the ante for the former undrafted free agent.

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo (19) runs after the catch as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (28) defends during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Once the Seahawks make their deicion, the Jaguars will know how to approach the wide receiver position moving forward. Adding Bobo, like we predict, would give the Jaguars enough depth at the position to potentially not even use a draft pick on the position in April.

But if the Seahawks match it, then the search for the Jaguars' next WR4/WR5 will be back on.