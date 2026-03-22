Predicting the Outcome of Jaguars' Jake Bobo Pursuit
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are two more days away from the Jake Bobo decision from the Seattle Seahawks.
Yes, that may be a dramatic way to set up the Jaguars' pursuit of Bobo as their depth and blocking receiver, but in a slow and largely inactive Jaguars offseason, you take your wins where you find them.
With that in mind, the Seahawks now have just two more days to match the offer sheet the Jaguars signed Bobo to. If the Seahawks do not match it, then the Jaguars will officially have a new member of their wide receiver room.
So, what do we think happens when the Seahawks have to make their decision? We break it down below.
Bobo Prediction
When considering the offer sheet the Jaguars signed Bobo to, it doesn't seem to make much sense for the Seahawks to match the deal. In many ways, this could be a big reason the Jaguars made the offer they did. Had it been one smaller in scale, the Seahawks could have easily matched it and the Jaguars would have more or less wasted their time.
That does not appear to be the case with the offer the Seahawks are now facing. The Jaguars gave Bobo more guranteed money than he would have earned on the tender the Seahawks signed him to, while their deal is also a two-year deal as opposed to a one-year tender.
The Seahawks would have the cap space to challenge the Jaguars on this deal, so that is hardly an issue. Instead, it remains to be seen whether the Seahawks want to commit extra money and even extra years to Bobo, who has firmly been a depth receiver during his entire time with the Seahawks. Bobo has been a valuabe piece for Seattle, but valuable enough for them to match the offer?
In short, I would currently be surprised if the Seahawks matched the Jaguars off. Bobo has been a solid player for them in his niche role, but the Jaguars have certainly uped the ante for the former undrafted free agent.
Once the Seahawks make their deicion, the Jaguars will know how to approach the wide receiver position moving forward. Adding Bobo, like we predict, would give the Jaguars enough depth at the position to potentially not even use a draft pick on the position in April.
But if the Seahawks match it, then the search for the Jaguars' next WR4/WR5 will be back on.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley