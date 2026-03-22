What a Jake Bobo Addition Would Mean for Jaguars' WR Depth Chart

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will know in the next few days exactly what their receiver room is set to look like ahead of the draft.

The Jaguars have signed Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo to an offer sheet earlier this week, and the Seahawks have just a few more days to match it. If they do not, then Bobo will become the newest face in the wide receiver unit.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo (19) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Considering the details of the offer sheet the Jaguars signed Bobo to, it seems unlikely the Seahawks will match it -- giving the Jaguars the chance to complete the room before the draft.

So, what would the addition of Bobo mean for the Jaguars' wide receiver depth? We break it down below.

WR Depth

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo (19) celebrates after defeating the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On the surface, it is very clear exactly where Bobo would fit into things for the Jaguars. He was not a starting receiver for the Seahawks and is best as a depth piece who can contribute in other areas, and that is exactly what the Jaguars need on their current wide receiver depth chart. This move would look different if the Jaguars had a glaring need for a starting wide receiver, but they do not.

As a result, Bobo would clearly factor in well behind the trio of Brian Thomas Jr., Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington. Whether he would be the No. 4 or No. 5 receiver moving forward would likely have a lot to do with however the Jaguars plan to utilize Travis Hunter in any given week. Hunter will be the starting cornerback defensi vely, so it makes sense for Bobo to be the official No. 4 receiver in theory, while Hunter takes precendence over him when he does spend time on offense.

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo (19) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bobo would slot in front of names like Austin Trammell and Tim Jones, and likely any draft pick the Jaguars may or not make at receiver, but his biggest impact would not come as a pass-catcher. Instead, Bobo could fill Tim Patrick's blocking-centric role while also playing a significant level of snaps on special teams.

Bobo makes sense for the Jaguars in a lot of ways. He is the kind of signing that doesn't take much thinking to figure out how he fits, because he is exactly the type of player the Jaguars are missing in their wide receiver room.

Oct 5, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle wide receiver Jake Bobo (19) wearing the Seahawks throw back helmet prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Bobo would not change a lot of things for the Jaguars' receiver room, but his potential role and impact still should not be ignored.