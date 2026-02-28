One Important Decision the Jaguars Must Come To

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in one of the most troubling situations in the NFL, and that's because of their cap situation. They're in the negatives and seemingly won't be able to bring back any of their free agents, which is highly concerning for them.

Their biggest projected loss is Devin Lloyd , who shaped how effective their defense was with his skills in coverage and along the defensive line. To a lesser degree, Travis Etienne Jr.'s departure will change how they play on offense. What other decision must Liam Coen and the rest of the Jaguars front office make soon?

Fifth-Year Option Decisions

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen runs off the field before an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thomas Valentine works for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article breaking down what each team should do with their first round pick they selected in 2023. The Jaguars selected Anton Harrison with their first-round pick, and they should pick up his fifth-year option for the betterment of their team.

"The Jaguars drafted Oklahoma tackle Anton Harrisonin the back end of the first round, hoping that he could kickstart much-needed improvements for their offensive line. Harrison immediately started for the Jaguars at right tackle and hasn’t looked back since", said Valentine.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A great offensive line is integral to a team's success, and Trevor Lawrence wouldn't have had the meteoric rise he did if it weren't for Harrison holding down the right side of the offensive line. 2026 will be the last year of his rookie contract, and the Jaguars have to decide whether they want to pick up that option or not.

"Harrison’s 5.1% pressure rate given up since 2023 is the 22nd-lowest among 104 NFL tackles, and he’s improved his PFF pass-blocking grade in every season. In 2025, Harrison’s 76.7 pass-blocking grade was 20th in the league, and he yielded just one sack on 643 pass-blocking snaps".

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) rests during stretches during an NFL training camp fifth session at the Miller Electric Center, Monday, July 28, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Harrison has steadily improved both his run and pass blocking ever since he was a rookie, and the former Oklahoma Sooner has paid off the gamble the Jaguars took by taking him near the end of the first round. I believe it's a no-brainer on whether they pick up his option; the question becomes what they're going to do after that.

The Jaguars would love to keep him on the team, but as is shown with their current offseason outlook, it's not always possible to bring back every player. Harrison is a franchise right tackle, and the Jaguars have to start keeping an eye on their cap space for when he inevitably needs a contract extension.

