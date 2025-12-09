Who Jaguars Fans Should Root For in Week 15 (Besides Jacksonville)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have one more month to earn their spot in the 2025 playoff picture, but a little help is always appreciated.

Sitting at 9-4 , the Jaguars have everything right in front of them and control their own destiny. And while the Jaguars will have their complete focus on the New York Jets, that doesn't mean there aren't some other teams across the NFL they should be rooting for come Week 15.

Jaguars Rooting Guide

Bills vs. Patriots

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) walks off the field after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. The Bills overcame a halftime deficit to win 39-34. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is the most complicated one in terms of rooting interests, but with the injuries the Colts are facing at quarterback and the losses the Chiefs have stacked up, it sure feels like the wild card race is almost over. The Jaguars, though, could have a fighting chance at the No. 1 seed if they win out and the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos hit some speed bumps. That is the scenario the Jaguars should root for right now.

Verdict: Bills

Chiefs vs. Chargers

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches play against the Indianapolis Colts during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Chiefs' playoff hopes would be on total life support with a loss, which the Jaguars should be pushing for. A Chargers loss would help the Jaguars in potential seeding if they don't win the AFC South, but right now there are seven playoff spots and 10 teams seemingly competing for them. The Chiefs, Colts and Miami Dolphins are the final three of those 10 teams, and any games they lose would only help the Jaguars.

Verdict: Chargers.

Colts vs. Seahawks

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen stands on the field during the National Anthem before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The same reasoning as above: putting any of the Chiefs, Colts or Dolphins further back is good news for the seven AFC teams currently with a playoff spot, which includes the Jaguars. Plus, the Jaguars could see their lead over the Colts in the AFC South be increased, which would never be a bad thing.

Verdict: Seahawks.

Cardinals vs. Texans

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) prepares to play the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium on Dec 7, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This one is obvious, even if it seems like the most unlikely scenario by far. The Jaguars need the Texans to drop a game at some point to feel some real security in the AFC South. The Cardinals are a bad team with a head coach who is likely on his way out, though, which means this is not one you should count happening.

Verdict: Cardinals.

Packers vs. Broncos

Nov 27, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur calls a play against the Detroit Lions during the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

If the Jaguars win this weekend and the Broncos lose, there is a scenario where the winner of next week's Jaguars-Broncos game could leave Week 16 as the No. 1 seed in the AFC. In short, all of Duval should be Cheeseheads come Sunday.

Verdict: Packers.

