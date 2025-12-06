How Jaguars Can Navigate Shifting Tides of AFC South

It's becoming a running joke within the Jacksonville Jaguars fandom. In Week 14, they host the Indianapolis Colts in the most important game in franchise history. Obviously, this team has played in some massive showdowns, even if they're not the most storied organization in the NFL.



It wasn't that long ago that Blake Bortles and the "Sacksonville" Jaguars were playing Tom Brady's New England Patriots in the AFC Championship. Just three years ago, Trevor Lawrence led a second-half comeback to upset the Los Angeles Chargers at EverBank Stadium in the Wild Card round. However, that's not to take away from how imperative this upcoming bout with the Colts is, and not just because every game is the most important game in the Jaguars' franchise history.



Jaguars viewed differently



The Jacksonville Jaguars are currently sitting atop the AFC South. In Week 13, they vaulted over the Indianapolis Colts for the divisional crown by downing the Tennessee Titans, 25-3, on the road, while Indy fell to the Houston Texans, 20-16. Now, both teams are 8-4, with Jacksonville holding the tiebreaker due to its better record against "common opponents."



As nice as it was to see the Jaguars at the top of the AFC South standings, everyone knew it didn't really mean anything, given they had both head-to-head matchups with the Colts still on the schedule, including one the very next week after they briefly rose to the top. If Jacksonville wants to remain in the division lead, it has to take care of business against Indy at home.



First place in the AFC South is on the line 👀 pic.twitter.com/ORnhkVBvjF — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 4, 2025

With these two teams trending in opposite directions, the perception around the Jaguars and the AFC South has shifted significantly. All five editors on NFL.com's panel picked Jacksonville to emerge victorious in this crucial divisional showdown. Brooke Cersosimo predicted a narrow 24-21 win for the Jaguars:



"The Jaguars seem to have turned a corner, averaging 29.2 points per game since their Week 8 bye, third-most in the NFL in that span. That figure is nearly nine points more per game than they averaged in Weeks 1-7. In contrast, the Colts' offense has hit a bump in the road. In November, it averaged 12 points fewer per game than it did in the first two months of the season. It's hard to gauge what will happen Sunday, because, while both offenses have talented skill position players, the quarterbacks are complete wild cards."



Pass success rate ranks this season



1st 8 games

Daniel Jones - 1st

Trevor Lawrence - 29th



Last 4 games

Daniel Jones - 23rd

Trevor Lawrence - 6th — Doug Clawson (@doug_clawson) December 4, 2025

"Playing with a fractured fibula, Daniel Jones' level has been a big reason for his team's recent struggles. He has seven giveaways over the last four games, a stretch in which Indy went 1-3. Trevor Lawrence's 81.6 passer rating this season ranks fourth-lowest among 33 qualified QBs, and he also ranks in the bottom 10 in completion percentage, pass yards per attempt and TD-to-INT ratio... Whichever QB protects the ball wins this one, but who wins the turnover battle? Your guess is as good as mine. I'll take the home team that's trending up."

To see how the national media predicts each Jaguars game this season, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.