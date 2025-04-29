Will New Jaguars WR Duo Reach This Goal?
The Jacksonville Jaguars elevated the relevance of their franchise in the 2025 NFL Draft.
After last season saw a ton of struggles, the franchise changed leadership and players to give itself a fresh start. The Jaguars made the biggest splash in the draft, moving from fifth overall to the second overall pick, landing Travis Hunter in the process.
Hunter gives the Jaguars a ton of stardom. With the expectations of him playing on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball, the new leadership struck gold with the draft pick. However, for this instance, we are going to discuss him from an offensive standpoint.
Last season, wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr put the offense on his back in his rookie campaign, finishing with the third-most receiving yards in the National Football League and getting things done for his franchise, regardless of who was slinging the ball.
With franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence set to return to action after several injuries hindered his 2024 campaign, the combination of Hunter and Thomas on offense could be a storm that the rest of the AFC isn't ready for.
The last time the Jaguars were able to have two wide receivers bring in more than 1,000 receiving yards in the same season was way back in 2015. The last two Jaguars wide receiving duo to reach that feat came from Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns, as both also scored double-digit touchdowns.
Robinson led the 2015 team that season with 1,400 receiving yards in 80 receptions, as Hurns reached 1,031 receiving yards in 64 receptions. That is promising given that last season, Thomas had 1,282 receiving yards and did so in 87 receptions.
The plus side of having another wide receiving threat beside Thomas is that not all defenses will be able to recognize who the ball is going to be thrown to. With the addition of Hunter, he allows more creative plays to happen, and spread around the field.
Last season with Colorado, Hunter recorded 1,258 receiving yards in 96 receptions. This is a promising sign that the Jaguars franchise may finally have two players to reach that mark consistently, regardless of their young age.
