Hunter Unveils Official Jaguars Jersey at NFLPA Rookie Premiere
While ordering your Nike Travis Hunter teal Jaguars jersey, you may want to take advantage of any shipping discounts by adding the popular “prowler” throwback version of the first-round selection’s No. 12 uniform.
That’s because Tony Boselli said last week that if it were up to him, the Jaguars would wear their prowler throwback jerseys for every game.
The team’s first-ever draft selection in 1995 and, 27 years later, its first and only Pro Football Hall of Famer, Boselli has a special place in his heart for that classic look. It was the uniform he wore when the team upset John Elway, Terrell Davis and the Broncos to advance to the 1996 AFC Championship Game.
Now the Jaguars’ executive vice president of football operations, Boselli should have a vote in the uniform combination the team wears for each game this season. The NFL requires teams to submit their final plans for the entire season prior to kickoff of the first preseason game.
Insider Jonathan Jones reported in March that the league told owners that teams are now allowed to wear throwback or alternate jerseys up to four times in a 17-game regular season. That’s one more game than prior years, and also means Travis Hunter and the Jaguars can offer even more uniform combinations.
While Hunter donned a Jaguars practice jersey for the first time at the team’s rookie minicamp earlier this month, he didn’t publicly unveil himself in an official game jersey until this past weekend at the annual NFLPA Rookie Premiere, a tradition that began in 1994 and brings the league’s highest-profile draft choices to Los Angeles to connect the promising and marketable players with the union’s corporate partners.
Hunter also had an opportunity to reconnect with his college quarterback, Shedeur Sanders. A fifth-round selection (144th overall), Sanders’ No. 2 Cleveland Browns jersey is still the best seller among 2025 draft choices at last check. Hunter’s men’s Nike teal game jersey isn’t far behind.
And because Hunter and Sanders aren’t schedule to play each other in the 2025 preseason or regular season, this past weekend might’ve been their last opportunity to connect in-person for the foreseeable future. They’ve been teammates since their first season at Jackson State in 2022.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley for all Hunter content.
Please let us know your thoughts on all Hunter content when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.