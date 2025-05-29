What Jaguars' Tony Boselli Expects From Trevor Lawrence
Jacksonville Jaguars Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tony Boselli has long said why he thinks quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the one who can one day bring the Lombardi Trophy to Jacksonville.
The reason for his confidence in his team's franchise signal-caller has a lot to do with Lawrence, but also a lot to do with the Jaguars' plan around the fifth-year passer.
Speaking on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Boselli explained exactly what he is expecting from Lawrence in 2025 and what the team can do to help Lawrence reach their goals.
"You know, number one, we want to make sure we surround Trevor Lawrence with a good run game, good offensive line and get better around him," Boselli said.
Improving around Lawrence was a clear focus for the Jaguars this offseason, with the team hiring head coach Liam Coen to pave the way for Lawrence's development.
The Jaguars also added quite a bit around Lawrence, signing offensive starters Patrick Mekari, Robert Hainsey and Dyami Brown in free agency and then drafting Travis Hunter at No. 2 overall.
Now, the Jaguars will need Lawrence to match the investment. But for anyone who knows the way Lawrence handles his business, the clear expectation from Boselli is for Lawrence to do everything needed and more.
"I mean, everyone talks about Trevor Lawrence that he needs to get better. He needs to improve. And, you know, obviously he's still a guy at the early part of his career that wants to be better," Boselli said.
"He is a competitor that is doing the work he has put in, not only in the rehabbing to get his body back to where he wants to do after the off season shoulder surgery, but also installing a new system. This is the third system that he'll have been in in five years. And so he is putting the work in, but we also want to get better around him."
The Jaguars struggled to be consistent around Lawrence in the Doug Pederson era. Now, their hope is that improved play around their starting quarterback will help ensure he hits his ceiling.
"And then at the end of the day, Trevor Lawrence is a competitor. He's not satisfied where he's at, and so he needs to continue to ascend and continue to improve," Boselli said.
"And as a team, we need to if we want to reach the goals that we've set. So my expectation of Trevor Lawrence is just continue to compete, continue to work, and just become who we know he is and what's inside of him."
