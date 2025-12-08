Travis Etienne Reveals How Liam Coen Has Given the Jaguars Their Edge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have an edge about them, and everyone can see it. And one of the biggest benefactors to their newfound physical nature has been running back Travis Etienne.

Watch Etienne Discuss Below

For Etienne, the 2025 season has been nothing short of a boon. Etienne scored two of the Jaguars' touchdowns in their blowout victory over the Colts , and there is no sign of him slowing down as the Jaguars continue their playoff push.

And a big reason for that is the new physical edge the Jaguars play with. You can see it on offense as the Jaguars' offensive line paves the way for Etienne all over the field. You can see it on defense and special teams with the way they hit. And it can all be traced back to head coach Liam Coen.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) scores a rushing touchdown during the second quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Give a shout out to Coach Coen. He does a great job having us ready for Sunday. When we go out there and feel like ourselves before the game, we can kind of go out and play with the edge. Everyone is feeling healthy, feeling like their best self, that's why we're able to put things on film on Sunday," Etienne said after Sunday's win.

"Just through things throughout the facility. Just, like, I remember this week going through the facility just seeing pictures on the TVs, just what where we are in the division. How everyone talks about everyone else besides us. Subconsciously, you might not think about it, but it plays in the back of your mind, especially going into the game. Just his speeches Saturday night before the game. Coach says smoke is smoke. I love he has that mentality, and it trickles down to us as a team."

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) gets a pat on the back from guard Patrick Mekari (65) after scoring a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

In short, the Jaguars have taken on the personaity of their head coach, and Etienne is a perfect example of it. After facing questions about his fit in the Jaguars' new future during the offseason, Etienne simply put his head down and worked. Now, he is in the midst of one of the best years of his career.

Etienne has been the engine that has driven the Jaguars' offense all year long. But for the Jaguars' offense to become the best version of itself, they needed to change their identity as a football team. They have done that under Coen, and now Etienne and the rest of the team is thriving.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

