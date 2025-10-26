3 Players Jaguars Should Target in a Brian Thomas Trade
The Jacksonville Jaguars might be on a bye, but they managed to make headlines in Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season all the same. While the team is busy using their extra break to try to correct their issues and prepare for a long second half of the campaign, the media are ready to pounce on any whispers ahead of the November 4 trade deadline.
Amid his early-season struggles, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that the franchise is listening to calls for second-year star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. It was also stated that a deal is "highly unlikely," but there's at least some smoke there, with confirmation that other organizations are interested in acquiring his services and willing to engage in talks about it.
If the Jaguars were to trade BTJ, getting some draft capital in return would be nice. On the other hand, this team has a chance to make the playoffs this season and could be a real contender if it were able to address some roster needs.
Jaguars could upgrade in a BTJ trade
1. Kayvon Thibodeaux - New York Giants
Brian Thomas Jr. isn't the only player hearing his name circulate in the NFL trade rumor mill this year. The New York Giants have a surplus of edge-rushing talent and holes they might like to patch up after an encouraging stretch with Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo taking over in the backfield. To do so, they could part ways with Kayvon Thibodeaux. NFL.com's Marc Ross named him as a trade candidate this year:
"The Giants' defensive front is stacked with talented edge rushers. Brian Burns, Abdul Carter and Thibodeaux all have played more than 69 percent of New York's defensive snaps this season. Thibodeaux is having a nice campaign with 2.5 sacks (second on the Giants behind Burns' league-high total of seven) and 20 QB pressures, per Next Gen Stats. Yet, with Burns as the clear defensive leader and Carter being the No. 3 overall pick with an exceedingly bright future, Thibodeaux feels like the odd man out. New York picked up his fifth-year option for 2026, but that wouldn't necessarily preclude a deal."
A trade involving BTJ for Thibodeaux would give the Giants a new WR1 while Malik Nabers is on the mend, and the Jaguars an elite EDGE to fix their pass-rushing drought.
2. Arden Key - Tennessee Titans
Thibodeaux isn't the only EDGE that might be on the block this season. Trading for an impact pass rusher isn't an easy feat. Getting one from a division rival is even harder. But the Tennessee Titans might want a real WR1 to aid in Cam Ward's development. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler named Key as a potential trade candidate:
"The Titans are open to trading players who are in the last year of a contract and are not in the franchise's long-term plans. Key fits that mold. And if pass-rush-hunting teams strike out on big names, Key is a serviceable alternative. The Titans just lost rookie pass rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo for significant time due to a fractured leg, so they might need to keep Key to offset attrition."
3. Jaylen Waddle - Miami Dolphins
If the Jaguars are going to trade Brian Thomas Jr., they're going to want to add another wide receiver, either in the BTJ deal or a separate move. It's not typical to see a swap of two players of the same position, but it's not unprecedented — the Jaguars did it earlier this season by exchanging Tyson Campbell for Greg Newsome II.
The Miami Dolphins are on a crash course toward a rebuild, and could use a promising young talent like Brian Thomas Jr. Cashing in on Jaylen Waddle's remaining value would be a prudent move. Waddle might not be the better overall player, but he could be a more natural fit for Liam Coen's system, per ESPN's Matt Bowen:
"A rapid accelerator with explosive-play ability, Waddle fits best in a system that schemes catch-and-run targets (crossers, in-breakers, screens) and vertical throws. Over his career in Miami, 16.8% of Waddle's receptions have gone for 20 or more yards, while he produced 38.6% of his total receiving yardage after the catch. He has 405 yards and three TDs this season."
