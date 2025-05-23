All Eyes on Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence This Season
The Jacksonville Jaguars want all eyes on them for the 2025 season. They were one of the worst teams last season and will look to be a major underdog going into the new campaign. One of the biggest ways the Jaguars will draw in a ton of attention will be from the success of their quarterback, Trevor Lawrence.
Lawrence endured the worst season of his career. Having only played in 10 games and leading the franchise to a 2-8 record in the games he started, Lawrence did not look like a former first overall draft pick last season. But with a healed shoulder and less concussion concerns, the Jaguars will need Lawrence to shine.
He has shown in the past to be an extremely valuable quarterback. In back-to-back campaigns, Lawrence threw for over 4,000 passing yards and threw over 20 touchdowns. In the 10 games he played last season, he had 11 touchdown passes and seven interceptions, which didn't look promising, had he have played a full season.
The Jaguars new head coach Liam Coen has discussed wanting to build this offense around Lawrence and giving him skilled wide receivers. Last season, the franchise added Brian Thomas Jr, and a ton of hype has surrounded the second overall draft pick this year, Travis Hunter. Lawrence has the pieces, it's time for him to thrive.
According to FOX Sports' Top 10 rankings of quarterbacks with the most to prove in 2025, Lawrence headlines the list.
"Another former No. 1 pick on this list, Lawrence has had his moments since being drafted in 2021, and the Jaguars gave him a $275 million extension," FOX Sports wrote. "He has yet to punch his way into the upper echelon of NFL quarterbacks, though. This is a franchise stuck in the mud, but first-rate quarterback play can change everything. It's time for "Sunshine" to make the sun rise again in Duval — and maybe stop Coen from saying "Duval."
The future of Jacksonville Jaguars football looks promising, but it won't unless Lawrence turns into the star quarterback he can be. A strong campaign for Lawrence would see him returning to being a 4,000 passing yard quarterback and hopefully cracking the top quarterback list for touchdown passes.
