Lawrence and the Jaguars are Putting the Pieces Together
The Jacksonville Jaguars have significantly changed their coaching staff and roster this offseason. No player on the roster has been more impacted by those changes than franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is being given a clean slate.
Jacksonville rightfully focused much of its offseason efforts on building its offense around Lawrence. Under new head coach Liam Coen and offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, the Jaguars should look better on offense this upcoming season.
After the team's Organized Team Activities, Lawrence noted that he has seen from the offense.
“I really like it. It has a lot of answers. It’s great. It puts a lot on the players. You have to know your stuff, but it gives you all the answers. You don’t feel like you are stuck in a play that’s not set up for success. It gives us a lot of answers," Lawrence said.
Lawrence noted a few differences between the Jaguars, mainly in how the Jaguars' offense presents play designs to opposing defenses. After consecutive seasons of predictable offensive tendencies, Lawrence said he likes what he has seen.
“We changed the presentation a lot. A lot of things look the same. Without going into too much detail, there are a lot of things I like about it. It is definitely unlike any system that I have learned before, so it has been cool to learn, pick the coaches’ brains, and try to get it down as fast as possible," Lawrence said.
When asked if he had yet mastered the system he had just begun learning, Lawrence cautioned that it would take time, even though there are similarities.
“We don’t have everything in yet. We build up to that, but from what we have in so far, yeah, I would hope so. I’ve been working to get it all down. I feel good about it. I now just have to go from knowing it to second nature. You don’t think about it. You hear the play call, you spit it out, you go play. You play fast, and you’re not thinking about it. That’s always kind of the transition when you learn a new system. You have to get it down to where you can just react," Lawrence said.
