Jaguars Draft Class Brings a Ton of Experience
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a ton of youth on their roster. Even before adding players through the 2025 NFL Draft this offseason, the Jaguars are led by youth on both sides of the football. While that may be a factor that holds them back, it's also a factor that they can utilize.
Last season, the franchise's 2024 first-round draft pick in wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr took the National Football League by storm. However, the Jaguars weren't the best last season, resulting in Thomas's impact flying under the radar. But by adding a new class of rookies through this year's draft, the Jaguars will all improve together.
When people see rookies enter the league, they immediately think that they will have to come into their own, having not had the advanced experience that veteran players in the league have. But for the Jaguars' rookies, experience is one thing they have on their side.
In a recent ranking of the most experienced 2025 NFL draft classes, ranked by snaps played created by PFF's Thomas Valentine, the Jaguars crack the top five in the rankings. Led by the second overall draft pick in the 2025 Draft, Travis Hunter, the Jaguars might be more experienced than fans originally thought.
"Of the Jaguars’ nine picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, No. 2 overall selection Travis Hunter led in total snaps with 3,163 — no surprise for one of college football’s most unique two-way players," Valentine wrote.
The Jaguars' rookies accumulated 20,596 snaps which placed them fifth overall in these rankings.
"Hunter split his time between wide receiver and cornerback over three seasons, earning the 2024 Heisman Trophy and grading above 80.0 on both sides of the ball. He logged 1,292 snaps on offense and 1,871 on defense."
"Jacksonville also took steps to bolster its offensive line depth, selecting tackle Wyatt Milum and center Jonah Monheim. Milum, who earned a 91.0 grade in 2024, spent the last three seasons at left tackle, where he totaled 2,288 snaps after beginning his college career on the right side. Monheim brings rare positional flexibility, having played 807 snaps at center as a senior, along with prior experience at left tackle (762 snaps), right guard (387) and right tackle (1,157)."
If these rookies can create the illusion of inexperience against their opponents this season, they will pounce further than expected.
