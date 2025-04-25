Jaguar Report

Superstar Travis Hunter Knew He'd Be a Jaguar

The Jacksonville Jaguars took the best player in the 2025 NFL Draft, Travis Hunter. Hunter knew that the Jaguars were going to take him with their first round pick.

Michael Canelo

The Jacksonville Jaguars first-round pick, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter, center, was greeted by Jaguars owner Shahid Khan, left, and his son Tony Khan, right, after Hunter arrived on Friday, March 25, 2025 at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. The team traded up from fifth to second after making a deal with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]
Going into the 2025 NFL Draft last night, there were no talks about any teams at the top of the draft board trading their pick, but as soon as the draft kicked off, the Jacksonville Jaguars changed that real quick.

The Jaguars made the first trade of the draft, and it sent shock waves around the world. The Jaguars traded up to the second overall pick and took the best player in this year's draft, Travis Hunter. Hunter is a generational player who plays both cornerback and wide receiver. That is why head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone traded up to draft Hunter.

Hunter was excited to be drafted by the Jaguars because he would be playing in his home state of Florida.

For Hunter it did not come as a shock that the Jaguars took him. Hunter said he knew that he was going to be drafted and play for the Jaguars.

"I was super surprised, even though I went on Zillow last night and searched for houses in Jacksonville," said Jaguars Travis Hunter. "Yeah, I did that last night. I had a feeling ... If I had my iPad, I would show you. I actually went on Zillow last night.

Hunter was also asked what gave him the feeling that the Jaguars were going to take him and trade up for him.

"I do not know, I just had a feeling that Jacksonville was going to try to come get me."

"I found a couple of lakes."

The Jaguars got a great player in Hunter coming to Jacksonville. The Jaguars did it again and found another talented player in the first round. Coen and Gladstone in their first draft and pick, did not waste any time and swung for the fences. The Jaguars continue to set the foundation for the 2025 season and beyond.

"In the same lens, you’ve heard us mention the idea of adding people who are intangibly rich, and Travis, in fact, as a player, is rare," said Jaguars general manager James Gladstone. "As a person, he's also rare. Beyond that, when we say that the idea of inviting people into our ecosystem who by being nothing more than who they are, elevate the space, is the epitome of what Travis is."

