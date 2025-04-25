Travis Hunter Holds First Conversation With Trevor Lawrence
No team was more aggressive in the 2025 NFL Draft than the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Sitting at No. 5, they weren’t content to wait. Instead, they made a bold move, leaping up to the No. 2 spot, sending their 2026 first-rounder along with their original pick. The message was clear: the Jaguars are done playing it safe.
After Cam Ward was taken at No.1 by the Tennessee Titans (as many expected), the Jaguars were free to take whichever player they wanted. However, they only had their eyes set on one: Colorado's two-way star Travis Hunter.
Hunter was widely regarded by many fans and coaches as the most talented player in the draft, mainly because of his impressive athleticism and the fact that he can play on both sides of the ball at a high level. While players like Michigan’s Charles Woodson have played both sides of the ball before, none have done it to the same extent—or with the same impact—as Travis Hunter.
Jaguars' quarterback Trevor Lawrence was eager to speak to Hunter shortly after he was drafted, and they exchanged words for the first time. Lawrence himself didn't believe that the Jaguars even had a shot at getting Hunter, but he was ecstatic when they made the move to trade up with the Cleveland Browns.
"Congrats man... I was hoping we'd have a chance to get you," Lawrence said. "I thought you were going to go before us but we ended up moving up to get you... It's going to be special, I know how hard you worked for it. It's just the beginning for us. It's going to be fun and I can't wait."
However, Hunter believed that it was all meant to happen, as he was glad that it all worked out in the end.
"We got it all planned, we got it all together," Hunter replied. "So let's get to work, I'll be out there tomorrow."
The duo of Lawrence and Hunter hopefully becomes very entertaining in 2025, especially with emerging star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. rounding out the offense. Quietly, the Jaguars have taken major steps to revamp their roster from the ground up. Now, all that’s left is to turn their potential into wins—and with Travis Hunter in the mix, that might just get a little easier.
