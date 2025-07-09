The Astronomical Benefits of Travis Hunter's Success
Everybody is talking about Jacksonville Jaguars phenom Travis Hunter. And it's not likely to stop any time soon. But recently, a comparison of Hunter to one of sports' most iconic current players has surfaced
In a recent episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, Jaguars on SI Beat Writer John Shipley spoke about the value of Travis Hunter before making a lofty comparison to a megastar in another sport.
"That is why I think that there's just sheer value in Travis Hunter," Shipley said. "I don't think anybody can really put a finger on it or not until we see how it works out and how he adjusts at the NFL level. I'm of the belief that he's going to be an All-Pro talent. I personally think the worst-case scenario for him is like a perennial pro-bowler at one position. I think he's going to be elite at at least one position, and he has a chance to be elite at two."
" So that is why, when you talk about the trade, you have to realize they didn't just trade for Travis Hunter. They traded for wide receiver Travis Hunter, and they traded for a cornerback Travis Hunter. And he still has to prove it. Of course, the Jaguars have to prove that they are the team for this undertaking and whatnot. So to me, the trade is going to be played out on the field and nowhere else."
"But just seeing what Hunter has done in his football career and what he's done with me, putting my own eyes on him, I think that there's a level of upside and value of Travis Hunter that the NFL maybe hasn't actually quite seen before."
In a blockbuster proclamation, Shipley then talked about the potential gravity of Hunter's playing on both sides full-time.
"It's a legitimate fact if he succeeds at this; if this goes well, it will be one of the biggest success stories in NFL history, and right up there with [Los Angeles Dodgers] Shohei Ohtani in modern sports history. If he can become the Shohei Ohtani of the NFL, he will be on every Wheaties box. The Jaguars will be in nine or ten primetime games a year," Shipley contended.
It's absolutely mind-blowing to think of just how far into the stratosphere it can go for Hunter and the Liam Coen-led Jaguars. If it's Ohtani big, Beyonce big, Elvis big, or even Beatles big...then turn off Jai Lai cousin Todd, cause you're gonna have to see this.
