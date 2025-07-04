A Young Jaguar is Climbing Career Team Rankings Ladder Already
WIth Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence and DL Josh Hines-Allen on a trajectory to sit atop the franchise's best in history for achievements in key statistical categories, there are others who could see their names move up on the career ledger as well. C
razy enough, one of them has only played just a solitary season in the National Football League.
Wide Receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is in line to move on up in 2025 at his Wide Receiver position. For the Jaguars' No. 1 selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, BTJ accomplished quite a bit in his rookie season. The LSU product was obviously accustomed to it, as he picked up right where he left off at Baton Rouge. In three seasons as a Tiger, the junior version of Brian Thomas scored 24 touchdowns to place third on the school's career ledger, 17 of them came in his final season.
In his rookie campaign in Northern Florida, Thomas played in every game and lined up for 80% of the offensive snaps. Four games over 100 yards is impressive, but the rookie receiver had three of them in the final four games of 2024, including a season-high of 132 yards in Vegas, after scoring two touchdowns the week before against the New York Jets. All in all, Thomas ended his first year in the league with 1,282 yards on 87 catches and two 10 trips to the end zone.
That amazing effort in his rookie year landed Thomas at No. 24 for all time in the annals of Jaguars history. Should No. 7 gain just 1,000 yards in 2025, he would surpass T.J. Yeldon, Marvin Jones, Mike Sims-Walker, Dede Westbrook, Mike Thomas, DJ Chark, Pete Mitchell, Evan Engram, Ernest Wolford, Matt Jones, Marquise Lee, Keelan Cole and Christian Kirk for 11th place.
Should he match his epic rookie season the eclipsed players would be Reggie Williams, Cecil Shorts, Fred Taylor and Kyle Brady for 7th place in, again, only two seasons.
Those aren't the only lists either. Matching his 87 completions of a year ago would place Thomas in a tie for 13th place with Lee, and mirroring his 10 receiving touchdowns would be good enough for 6th place right behind Allen Hurns' 21.
While Jimmy Smith is the benchmark at the very top with 862 catches for 1,287 with 67 TDs, that occurred over 11 seasons. It's wild to imagine what BTJ could do in that top. Someone call George and Weezy, Brian Thomas Jr. is destined to join them in a deluxe apartment in the sky.
