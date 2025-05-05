What Offseason Grade Do Jaguars Get?
The Jacksonville Jaguars perhaps had the most high-profile offseason of any team.
First, the Jaguars had a dramatic coaching search that saw them land Liam Coen after some media-filled fireworks over the Jaguars' pursuit. This only came after the Jaguars fired head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke a few weeks apart.
With the hire of Coen in place, the Jaguars then hired the franchise's only Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Boselli as executive vice president of football operations. Then the Jaguars went on to hire former Los Angeles Rams executive James Gladstone as their new general manager.
Then the Jaguars set off quite a bit of fireworks in the 2025 NFL Draft when they made a blockbuster trade with the Cleveland Browns for star wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter.
When handing out offseason grades for each AFC South squad, CBS' Sports Tyler Sullivan landed on a 'B' for the Jaguars.
In short, it has been quite a bust offseason for a franchise that has defined itself by a bold changing of the guard. But just how effective has that change been thus far?
"And again, it was a phenomenal NFL draft for them because of the trade up for Travis Hunter. You know, of course, it's a little costly when you're talking about significant draft capital being thrown out the door for a non-quarterback, but I think he's the exception. If he is who we think he's going to be, if he's the player that we saw win a Heisman Trophy playing elite wide receiver, elite corner at Colorado, at the collegiate level, if that translates to the NFL, that is worth its weight in gold in the NFL," Sullivan said.
"Because it's two premier positions. This is a wide receiver star. This is a potential corner star for a team that needs both of these positions. So for me, Travis Hunter is really fun. But overall, the Jaguars were able to fix their offensive line. They were able to bring in Dyami Brown, who I kind of was, you know, scratching my head out when they gave $10 but they seem to be really high on him. But again, it goes back to Travis Hunter."
Sullivan noted that the only way they could have improved to get an A would have been by further stabilizing the offensive line, while more concrete improvements at cornerback and running back.
Follow us on X right now @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to weigh in on the offseason grade!
Get into the conversation now on the Jaguars and their offseason grade by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.