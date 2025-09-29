How Jaguars' Travis Hunter Made His Biggest Play Yet
The NFL world at large spent the first few weeks of the 2025 season waiting for Travis Hunter to make his big play.
In the last two weeks, they have gotten two of them as the Jacksonville Jaguars' rookie and No. 2 pick has picked up some momentum at wide receiver.
The first play was a 21-yard catch-and-run last week against the Houston Texans, with Hunter avoiding one tackle attempt before putting moves on a second Texans defender.
“Yeah, I thought last week he definitely made a play with the ball in his hands, and I think we can continue to get the ball in his hands as much as it allows from a formation, motion, the concept, the coverage sometimes dictates where the ball goes," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said last week. "It was very nice to see him on a second and long, I believe it was, catch a five-yard pass and go do something with it. That's so much that's a part of this game, and it's not something you can necessarily always coach them to do. So, I think as we continue to go, his usage will continue to go.”
Then Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers came around, and Hunter made his biggest play as a Jaguar to date.
With the Jaguars backed up in their own end zone and facing 3rd-and-long, quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw a deep ball to Hunter over the middle of the field. Hunter came up big for the offense, catching the pass in traffic and coming down with a 28-yard catch -- his most explosive play yet.
Lawrence's View
Speaking after the game, Lawrence gave a breakdown on exactly what he saw and why it was such a big play for Hunter to make.
“We went tempo on the ball and they got to a shell coverage and they kind of doubled BT [Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr.] into the boundary. And then we had cloud to the field, so that safety was put in a bind, and Travis just did a great job of taking it straight down the middle over [49ers LB] Fred [Warner] and just throwing it over the top," Lawrence said.
"I was seeing it as I got back to the field side progression, and Travis set a great angle for me to throw it and made a great play on the ball. The safety came back in and tried to break it up, and it's a great catch by Travis.”
