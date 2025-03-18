Why Travon Walker Is Firmly in Jaguars' Long-Term Plans
The Jacksonville Jaguars offseason has been one to watch, as the franchise has made several crucial moves to boost both their offense and defense for the upcoming season. Given the Jaguars have new leadership, who knows what more could be on the horizon for the franchise.
That being said, the franchises' former first overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft in defensive end Travon Walker could see his name circulate in the coming months considering his production, the recent surge in big-money deals at the pass-rusher position, and the fact that he is entering the fourth-year of his rookie deal.
Walker has been a strong piece to the Jaguars defense since breaking into the league in 2022, and even set a new career high in quarterback sacks this past season with 10.5.
Walker is just the type of player some franchises make look at and wonder about his availability. He is a productive and durable player at one of the most positions in football, and everything suggests he has yet to hit his massive ceiling.
If a team is looking for a top pass-rusher and does not believe they can acquire one in the NFL Draft, it would make sense for them to call the Jaguars to check on Walker's availability. But would the Jaguars even pick up the phone?
From an outsider's standpoint, it makes sense why the Jaguars would listen to a proposal if the deal is strong enough, but the same could be said for almost every player in the league outside of a select handful. But Walker is still only 24 years old, and could see his stock rise as soon as this upcoming season.
Walker played in back to back full seasons for the Jaguars and improved from 2023 in 2024. He set a new career high in total tackles with 61, forced two fumbles and has eight stuffs. While the Jaguars defense was not the best last season, Walker was a player that fans could get behind.
It would take a large haul to get Walker out of Jacksonville, especially given that the franchise has him under his rookie contract for another season. If the Jaguars had serious interest in moving on from Walker, the decision would likely be made after seeing what 2025-26 holds.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.