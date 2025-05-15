How Travis Hunter is Exceeding the Jaguars' Expectations
When it comes to the 2025 Jacksonville Jaguars, perhaps no player has more expectations thrown on them than rookie wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter.
For good reason, too. Hunter was widely seen as the top prospect in the entire 2025 NFL Draft, is a Heisman Trophy winner and is already one of the most popular athletes in sports today.
The long journey toward meeting those expectations began last week at rookie minicamp, and it is clear Hunter has already made quite an impression.
Jaguars Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tony Boselli recently went on NFL Network and described his first impressions of Hunter so far.
"Well, first of Baldy, you know this will as well as I do. We're not playing real football yet, we're just out on the grass, kind of going through and doing individuals, a lot of install, a lot of education. With that said, I'll say this. Travis Hunter -- and I had high expectations. Obviously, we traded up and gave next year's first rounder, our second rounder this year to go get them. We felt like he was the best guy to be a Jaguar," Boselli said.
"And so we had high expectations. He's exceeded my expectations. You see the athlete on the field, you see how he moves, the change in direction, the body control, but it's the person that I'm most enamored with."
Hunter's energy and positivity on the practice field during rookie minicamp were evident and infectious. It is clear the Jaguars drafted Hunter not just because of his elite football ability and overall athleticism, but also because they believe in him as a person and as a leader.
The Jaguars think Hunter can change the math for them on the field. And by the looks of it, it seems like he is doing it off the field too.
"Just the natural leadership, the energy he brings, the excitement, the smile, and he's a tireless worker," Boselli said. "This is a guy that wants to be the best. And just you watch his demeanor and how he approaches even just the phase two workouts on the field, how he approached the rookie mini camp. This is a guy who is hungry to be the best."
The next step for Hunter? To continue his leadership role when veterans like Trevor Lawrence, Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, and Brian Thomas Jr. are added to the fold.
