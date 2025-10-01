What Travon Walker's Injury Timeline May Look Like
The Jacksonville Jaguars are preparing for a major showcase on national television this week, with the 3-1 Jaguars set to host the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football.
But the Jaguars very well may be without one of the most important players on the roster in defensive end Travon Walker.
Walker's Status
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the exact timeline on Walker's return from his wrist injury can be seen as likely a few weeks out.
"Source classified Walker as ‘week-to-week’ post-consultation," Fowler said on social media.
Walker sustained a wrist injury early in Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, leaving the game in the first half and not returning. He was later seen in a sling in a locker room video posted by the team on social media.
“Yes, so Travon hurt his wrist during the game. He's going to see a specialist today. We are in the information gathering process with that, and we'll know more after he has that appointment to be able to see what his status will be moving forward," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said about Walker on Monday.
Through four games, Walker is second on the Jaguars' roster in pressures (13), tackles for loss (2), quarterback hits (4), and sacks (2.0). He is also first amongst all Jaguars' defensive linemen in stops. Without Walker, the Jaguars would have to rely on backups such as Dawuane Smoot, Emmanuel Ogbah and B.J. Green.
The Jaguars face three tough teams over the next three games, which means the status of Walker is set to be a major storyline moving forward. The Jaguars play the Chiefs on Monday, then the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6 and then the Los Angeles Rams in London in Week 7.
Walker has been one of the most important pieces of the Jaguars' top-tier defense to this point in the season, and Fowler's report makes it appear as if he will certainly miss Monday's game vs. the Chiefs and then potentially two tough games against the Seahawks and Rams after that.
With the Jaguars having a Week 8 bye, though, that would give him a month to recover before Week 9 kicks off.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to keep track of how Coen won over the locker room.
Talk to us on Facebook about how Coen won over the locker room WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.