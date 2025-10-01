Jaguar Report

What Travon Walker's Injury Timeline May Look Like

How long will the Jacksonville Jaguars be without star defensive end Travon Walker?

John Shipley

Jul 24, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Jacksonville Jaguars are preparing for a major showcase on national television this week, with the 3-1 Jaguars set to host the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

But the Jaguars very well may be without one of the most important players on the roster in defensive end Travon Walker.

Walker's Status

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the exact timeline on Walker's return from his wrist injury can be seen as likely a few weeks out.

"Source classified Walker as ‘week-to-week’ post-consultation," Fowler said on social media.

Walker sustained a wrist injury early in Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, leaving the game in the first half and not returning. He was later seen in a sling in a locker room video posted by the team on social media.

“Yes, so Travon hurt his wrist during the game. He's going to see a specialist today. We are in the information gathering process with that, and we'll know more after he has that appointment to be able to see what his status will be moving forward," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said about Walker on Monday.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) hugs linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) after picking up an interception during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Through four games, Walker is second on the Jaguars' roster in pressures (13), tackles for loss (2), quarterback hits (4), and sacks (2.0). He is also first amongst all Jaguars' defensive linemen in stops. Without Walker, the Jaguars would have to rely on backups such as Dawuane Smoot, Emmanuel Ogbah and B.J. Green.

The Jaguars face three tough teams over the next three games, which means the status of Walker is set to be a major storyline moving forward. The Jaguars play the Chiefs on Monday, then the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6 and then the Los Angeles Rams in London in Week 7.

Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) before the play against the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images / Travis Register-Imagn Images

Walker has been one of the most important pieces of the Jaguars' top-tier defense to this point in the season, and Fowler's report makes it appear as if he will certainly miss Monday's game vs. the Chiefs and then potentially two tough games against the Seahawks and Rams after that.

With the Jaguars having a Week 8 bye, though, that would give him a month to recover before Week 9 kicks off.

Published
John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.