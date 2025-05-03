Former NFL QB Makes Bold Proclamation About Jaguars' Lawrence
While the Jacksonville Jaguars did plenty to support franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence this offseason, that support also means one thing: expectations.
Lawrence was always going to face pressure entering a critical Year 5, but when the Jaguars made moves like they have over the last few months, the pressure is clearly going to be on.
The biggest move the Jaguars made with Lawrence's own success in mind was unquestionably the trade up for Colorado Buffaloes Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, who will primarily play wide receiver for the Jaguars.
But the Hunter move isn't all the Jaguars have done. They also drafted a potential starting guard, drafted two running backs who should factor into things early on, and spent the free agency period overhauling the offensive line with four new signings.
As a result of these moves, former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky says the pressure is on Lawrence (and Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams).
"Caleb Williams has been equipped with everything a 2nd year QB could ever ask for. Go time. Trevor Lawrence has been given a huge lifeline. Go time. Both QBs should take massive jumps while under a heavy weight of expectations and pressure," Orlovsky said on social media.
It isn't as if Lawrence has played without pressure on him before. The former No. 1 pick has more less put the weight of the franchise's on-field success on his shoulders and has had to ride all of the ups and downs that come involved with that.
To Lawrence's credit, he himself has pointed out that he at times has tried to do too much on the field to provide a spark as a result of the magnitude of his position.
“Yeah, there was definitely times I did that, and I would say that, that's part of playing quarterback. You have those feelings sometimes and you’ve got to be able to play the game the right way at all times, and make those calculated risk decisions, whatever it may be that there'll be times to do those too," Lawrence said at the start of the offseason program.
"No matter the offense, you're going to have those situations come up where it's like, you might feel like you need to make a play, but you don't, just make the smart play. Depends. It's all situational based, right? If it's fourth-down, if it's fourth-and-ten at the end of the game, then that's different. You're throwing into traffic, you're trying to make something happen, but that's part of playing quarterback and I've grown a lot over the years of learning when's the right time to take those risks, when is it worth it? But you're always going to have that, but the hope and the plan is to have less of those because you're on schedule, you make the game easier."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and tell us how you feel about Orlovsky's comments!
Please let us know your thoughts on Orlovsky's comments when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.