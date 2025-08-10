Jaguars vs. Steelers: 5 Observations on Preseason Opener
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars wrapped up their preseason opener vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, welcoming a host of fans at EverBank Stadium for the first moments of the 2025 season.
So, what did we see during the preseason opener? We break it down below.
Starting Defense Needs Some Work
The Jaguars' starting defense certainly was hoping for better results. Despite the Steelers sitting starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers and several other key players, the Jaguars did very little to slow down the Steelers' offense as Mason Rudolph diced them up for an easy touchdown drive.
It was not just the starting defense, either. The second- and third-team units also struggled to hold down the fort against the pass, with Skylar Thompson finding easy completions throughout the entire evening. Some tweaks will need to be made.
Travis Hunter's First Results
Jaguars rookie star Travis Hunter had a relatively uneventful night, catching two passes for nine yards and having his first welcome to the NFL moment with a missed tackle on fellow rookie Kaleb Johnson. Still, we were able to get an idea of what the Jaguars' early plans are for the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Hunter started on offense as the slot receiver, with Dyami Brown in the 'Z' role and Brian Thomas Jr. as the 'X'. As for defense, he ran with the second unit only after Jarrian Jones got the start with the starting unit.
Cam Little Is Elite
Cam Little looks like he is well on his way to becoming one of the NFL's best kickers. He had a stellar rookie season that proved he is a talented and high-ceiling kicker, and he took it another step on Saturday with one of the best kicks in NFL history -- if not the best overall.
Yes, it is just a preseason game, but a 70-yard field goal is a 70-yard field goal. Little made a truly elite kick and looks like he is set to become one of the NFL's top kickers. He is a dangerous weapon and the Jaguars are lucky to have him.
Penalties Are Becoming An Issue
Penalties have reared their ugly head for the Jaguars for the last week. Ever since the stadium scrimmage last Friday, the Jaguars have seemingly been unable to stop the bleeding in terms of offensive penalties and Saturday's preseason opener was another example.
From a false start on the first play of the game by Anton Harrison to dual-penalties on a seven-yard Travis Hunter catch, the Jaguars could not get out of their own way at times on Sunday. We will see if this continues to remain an issue in the weeks ahead, but it feels like one right now.
Travis Etienne Gets the Start
One of the most interesting aspects of Saturday's game was the Jaguars' running back usage. All training camp long, it has been Tank Bigsby who has seemingly been in the driver's seat to be the starting running back -- he gets the lion's shares of the reps and has been presented as their lead eaarly-down rusher.
However, Travis Etienne is the one who got all of the reps with the the starting offense on the first drive. Etienne only carried it twice for six yards, but he did catch a 10-yard pass to pick up a first down. Bigsby carried the ball six times for 24 yards, but he did have one notable drop.
