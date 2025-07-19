Jaguars' Oluokun Drops Out of Front Office Poll
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been slowly building their roster, fixing any weaknesses and supporting the positions that are already sturdy. On the offensive side, quarterback Trevor Lawrence finally has a decent pair of receivers to throw to in second-year Brian Thomas Jr. and rookie first-rounder Travis Hunter.
Meanwhile, running backs Travis Etienne Jr. and Tank Bigsby pack one of the best one-two punches in the league as they only continue to improve.
Defensively, the Jaguars added key pieces such as veterans Emmanuel Ogbah and Jourdan Lewis, while young talent like Hunter (who also plays DB), will hopefully grow into a lockdown corner in due time. They also brought in new defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, who players are already falling in love with.
Players like Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker are due for big seasons as well. But one player that must step up this season is linebacker Foyesade Oluokun.
According to coaches, executives, and scouts from around the league, Oluokun is no longer considered a top-10 off-ball linebacker in the NFL anymore. In 2024, he was ranked 10th in the ESPN polls, but fell out of the ranking prior to this upcoming season.
"Oluokun joins the list of Jaguars players coming off disappointing seasons, as the linebacker missed four games with a foot injury suffered in Week 3 against the Bills and struggled to make an impact following his return," said ESPN. "The soon-to-be 30-year-old Oluokun is still viewed among the game's top tacklers and has a chance to return to the Top 10 with a healthier year."
Oluokun didn't quite have the 2024 season that many expected from him, as he went down with an injury early in the year. He was sidelined for 4 games between September and October, and failed to make a big impact after he returned to the field. He finished the season with 65 fewer tackles than his 2023 season, which landed him in the top 10 originally.
With a big season in 2025, Oluokun can easily pick up right where he left off, potentially returning to the list ahead of the 2026 season. Big changes happened within the Jaguars' organization, so it's suspenseful to see if their vision for a new-and-improved team culture will come to fruition.
