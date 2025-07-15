Trevor Lawrence on Feeling the Pressure Heading into 2025
Quarterbacks are never immune to pressure, no matter what level they play at or how good they are at the position. Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is undoubtedly one who understands the pressures of playing the position as a former highly-regarded first overall draft choice in 2021.
Lawrence is aware of the pressure entering his fifth year in the league. He recently talked to the hosts of "Pardon My Take" about feeling eyeballs around him as the most important player on the Jaguars offense. While he may treat every season the same, he knows that he and his team have been inconsistent in recent years.
"You try to treat them all the same, but, I mean, realistically, where I’m at in my career, going into year five. It’s been an up-and-down so far for me and just this team and the situation I’ve had," Lawrence said. "You know, this is my third head coach I’ve had, a lot of turnover, a lot of change."
Even with a new coach once more, Lawrence has a good feeling about his current situation with head coach Liam Coen, his staff, and the players they brought in.
"I feel good about the situation we’re in," Lawrence said. "I love Coach Coen and the staff and everyone who is in there. All the guys that were brought in during free agency, just good dudes and players, too."
Coen comes from an offensive system that has been popularized across the NFL, made famous in recent years by Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and San Francisco 49ers coach and play-caller Kyle Shanahan. Lawrence said he has confidence in the new system and is great for quarterbacks like him.
"I feel like we’ve done some great things this offseason, as far as, speaking offensively, the changes we’ve made and the system we’re running, I have a lot of confidence in," Lawrence said. "This system is tried and true to the L.A. [system]— Minnesota runs it now with O’Connell, and teams that run it have had a lot of success with it.
"It’s a great system for quarterbacks."
Lawrence also acknowledged that at this point in his career, it is now or never to start winning and competing for not just the playoffs but Super Bowls. "Yeah, where I’m at in my career, year five, it’s time to go and start winning consistently and be not just that team where it’s like no one takes you seriously and you want to be the team that’s always competing for playoffs, Super Bowls, and you’re in the hunt," Lawrence said.
As he enters the half-decade mark of his career, Lawrence feels he's entering his prime and needs to get going, especially with what the Jaguars have built around him.
"I see it through that lens that it’s year five, and I feel like this is getting into my prime," Lawrence said. "I got a lot of good years left in front of me, I need to turn it on, and I think what we’ve built around me, what they’ve done this offseason, has been a great start.”
