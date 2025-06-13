Trevor Lawrence Likes What he Sees From Jaguars' Rookie RBs
When the Jacksonville Jaguars spent two of their 2025 NFL Draft picks on rookie running backs, they sent a clear message that the position group was changing.
The Jaguars still have veterans Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby leading the pack through the offseason, but fourth- and seventh-round running backs Bhaushul Tuten and LeQuint Allen Jr. are clearly joining the fray to offer another level of explosiveness.
The rookie duo finished minicamp on a strong note on Thursday, with each making several notable plays during the final practice of the offseason. And through the first 15 practices of their NFL careers, it is clear each has made a positive impression on none other than franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
“Obviously, Bhayshul is fast. He can fly, and that's a weapon. I think just for those guys, like I said, coming in and you're learning so much and so much is changing, just for them to get comfortable so they can go play," Lawrence said.
"Running back is such a feel position, and you have to get in the flow of a game, and without pads, it can be tough, so it's hard to say, but I've been impressed with those guys just how they picked it up. Like I said, Bhayshul’s speed. I think LeQuint’s been awesome in pass protection. It seems like he really understands it. Great hands, hard worker. I've been impressed with just his attitude and the way he carries himself.”
It is clear the Jaguars will lean on their rookie running backs at one point or another, regardless if it is as a lead back, a change of pack back, or even as a third-down specialist.
But running back is known as one of the toughest positions to make a quick transition to from college to the NFL. The speed of the game is on another level, and Tuten and Allen will have to adjust to this to keep impressing Lawrence and the Jaguars.
“I think it’s really hard for any—a lot of the running backs, man, it’s a huge jump. From protection systems in college to the pros, that’s usually where you see some of the tempo slow down for them – playing slower, thinking more – is when pass-pro starts to kind of bog the mind," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said earlier this week.
"And then, okay, you’ve got let’s call it five different tracks of footwork from a running back that you need to learn. We’re trying to teach the ‘why,’ so sometimes that can slow a back down in this phase. Especially when it’s a tag and people are in awkward positions. When you’re trying to stick your foot in the ground and get vertical to run through them, you can’t. It’s awkward. I think [Tuten's] done a solid job. I know he needs a lot more work, which all those guys do.”
