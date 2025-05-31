Trevor Lawrence is Primed for Superstardom in 2025, Analyst Says
"Lawrence has an extremely high ceiling and a floor as a very good player who will start for a long time," NFL analyst Lance Zierlein wrote of Trevor Lawrence back ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Since getting drafted, the Jacksonville Jaguars have seen glimpses of that projection, but nothing that has taken the world by storm.
Lawrence was starting to see his stock rise over the first three seasons of his NFL career. In back-to-back seasons, the Jaguars quarterback totaled more than 4,000 passing yards and was slowly becoming one of the top quarterbacks in the league. However, last season, the momentum hit an abrupt stop.
Lawrence is coming off the worst season of his career, not only in passing yards but in games played (10), touchdown passes (11), and rushing (119 rushing yards). Going into the new season, with new weapons for Lawrence to utilize in Brian Thomas Jr and Travis Hunter, the hope is that he'll reach superstardom.
According to analyst Chris Brockman, filling in for Rich Eisen on The Rich Eisen Show, he compiled a list of the Top 5 NFL Players Poised to Become Superstars. Lawrence came through as the "one more option," giving Lawrence praise.
"It's finally his time to take the leap to become a superstar in the NFL," Brockman said. "Trevor Lawrence, I'm not saying it's last chance, but we're getting close to being out of excuses and chances for Trevor."
"It's really an opportunity now for Trevor Lawrence to take that leap that we all thought was coming when he was the first overall pick. We've been waiting, and waiting, and waiting for Trevor to have his moment. I think this is the year that he could finally do it."
Brockman makes a solid point; there can no longer be excuses for Lawrence and the Jaguars. Lawrence has the assets to use, the football IQ among the best of them, and a leadership presence in the locker room. The whole roster looks up to Lawrence. It's now or never for the former highly touted prospect.
Throughout the remainder of the offseason into training camp, all eyes will continue to be on Lawrence with the burning question of "will he finally become who he was meant to be?" on everyone's mind.
