1 Key Area Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars Must Improve Moving Forward
The Jacksonville Jaguars proved that they're to be taken seriously in the 2025 NFL season, rattling off a second straight win to move to 3-1 on the year. Their latest victory was a highly impressive one, downing another prospective playoff team in the San Francisco 49ers, 26-21, on the road to give Liam Coen his first triumph away from EverBank Stadium as a head coach.
Clearly, this team has what it takes to be a serious threat this season, at least to make the playoffs. If it wants to be viewed as one of the top Super Bowl contenders, though, there are still some things the Jaguars have to clean up moving forward. Most of that improvement will have to come on the offensive side of the ball.
While Jacksonville has exceeded expectations overall through four weeks, the attack has been a bit underwhelming. Coen's hiring was supposed to coax a high-powered offense out of quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the rest of this unit, but that hasn't been the case so far. There's one area where they've been especially disappointing.
Jaguars have to be better on screen passes
Liam Coen has earned a reputation as one of the top play-callers in the NFL after a revelatory season as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive coordinator in 2024. There, he was able to engineer an elite attack, taking advantage of a multitude of talented weapons, including Bucky Irving, Rachaad White, Mike Evans, and Chris Godwin.
Coen's system is built upon maximizing his playmakers, utilizing creative designs to get his top athletes into space where they can capitalize and rack up yards after the catch or initial burst. A big part of his passing game revolves around screens, which allow receivers to make easy receptions with blockers around them to open up lanes for additional gains.
Through four games, it's safe to say that the Jaguars haven't been very effective in that aspect of the offense. So far, they've garnered just 51 yards with screen passes on 11 attempts. That's a pretty pitiful success rate, with some of Lawrence's tries slipping through his intended targets' hands or simply getting batted down by the free rushers.
Jacksonville has the personnel to excel on these kinds of plays. Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter Jr., Travis Etienne Jr., Bhayshul Tuten, Parker Washington, Dyami Brown, and even tight end Brenton Strange are all dangerous weapons with the ball in their hands. The Jaguars also have one of the most efficient ground games in the league this year. They'll need to start hitting on these screens more to give the passing attack a simple but lethal wrinkle to keep opponents off balance.
