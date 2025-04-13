Trevor Lawrence Faces a New Reality in Jacksonville
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had enough of the losing they have experienced far too often over the past couple of seasons. Failed offseason signings and subpar draft hauls have resulted in one of the worst rosters in the National Football League.
It took the Jaguars years to create the mess of a roster that new general manager James Gladstone has been tasked with rebuilding. It could take years to undo the damage Trent Baalke's tenure did to the Jaguars' roster.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is on his fourth head coach, entering the fifth season of his career. It is far from ideal for any quarterback, let alone one with one of the worst supporting casts in the league. Lawrence missed most of last season with injuries but plans to bounce back.
The veteran quarterback noted how much things have changed for him and teammates this offseason with so many changes in the Jaguars' front office. Lawrence noted that he does not yet have an opinion on if the moves were good or bad, but that they are simply different than before.
“It's a lot different. I think it's hard to compare. Just the energy and obviously younger guys. It's just a different setup than we've had in the past, not to say one thing or the other, it's just it is very different, and I think all around the coaching staff, too, is majority younger guys," Lawrence said.
"But the one thing I will say is everyone is in alignment, and it's the same message and it's very clear of what's being preached and what the culture is going to be about for our team, and the messaging is crystal clear, and I think that's obviously important."
Lawrence noted he has had an open dialogue with the entire Jaguars' staff to ensure everyone is on the same page heading into next season.
"Even starting with James [Gladstone], haven’t spent as much time with him, but obviously I've gotten to talk to him and really enjoyed that. But from him, all the way through the whole staff, it's all the same, and I think that's a great starting point for us. Obviously, time will tell, and we have to win on the field. That's most important, but I like where we're at.”
Make sure to follow us this afternoon on X @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
You can also go and visit our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.