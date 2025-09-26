Trevor Lawrence's Stock Stagnates After Win Over Texans
Through three weeks, people still don't really know what to make of the Jacksonville Jaguars. They've certainly improved compared to their showing in the 2024 NFL season, starting this year's campaign at 2-1. The new blood on the sidelines has been incredibly encouraging so far, with Head Coach Liam Coen and Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski overseeing an elite rushing attack and Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile fielding a top-10 unit thus far.
However, this team has shown some signs that suggest it could be far from its ceiling, but at the same time, could suffer from regression soon. The defense has notched nine takeaways in three games. It's unlikely to force three turnovers an outing moving forward.
The offense has left a lot to be desired, outside of the ground game featuring Travis Etienne Jr. and rookie Bhayshul Tuten. Most of the disappointment on that side of the ball falls on the shoulders of quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Even though his wide receivers haven't helped him much, dropping an inexcusable number of catchable passes into the dirt already this year, he hasn't performed up to the lofty expectations laid upon him in Coen's system.
Trevor Lawrence didn't impress in Week 3
The Jacksonville Jaguars knew not to expect too much from Trevor Lawrence in Week 3, matched up against the Houston Texans and their stingy secondary. He did enough to get the 17-10 win, but his numbers were underwhelming. He finished his afternoon with 222 yards on 20-of-40 passing, was kept out of the end zone, and threw a backbreaking interception that nearly cost his team the game.
Needless to say, that wasn't exactly an encouraging outing from the fifth-year quarterback. There were high hopes that Lawrence could take advantage of the elite tools that made him the top prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft in Head Coach Liam Coen's offense, but that hasn't been the case so far.
He's been a mid-tier quarterback by every conceivable measure this season. Accounting for drops does make his numbers look a lot better, but at some point, Lawrence has to find a way to make plays. NFL.com has him ranked as the 20th-best quarterback heading into Week 4, as does CBS Sports. The Ringer has been a bit more forgiving, currently listing him at 16th, but Steven Ruiz isn't holding out hope that he'll climb much higher than that this year, as he wrote before the season:
"Lawrence lacks the innate feel for the position that the truly elite quarterbacks possess, so it’s unlikely he’ll ever climb very high in these rankings. But if he just tightened up his accuracy and timing, he could move up."
On the bright side, accuracy and timing haven't been the issues for Lawrence so far. Instead, it's a lack of chemistry with his targets and some poor decision-making in each game. Hopefully, he can turn things around in Week 4's matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to keep track of Trevor Lawrence's development in 2025.
Please let us know your thoughts on Lawrence's rankings when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.