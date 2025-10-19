Duval Reacts to Jaguars' London Meltdown vs. Rams
The Jacksonville Jaguars were firmly dominated in their 2025 London game. They were absolutely embarrassed, 35-7, by the Los Angeles Rams without Puka Nacua.
Coming into this Week 7 clash, the Jaguars were 4-2 and had a chance to recapture the optimism around this team with a resounding win over another playoff contender to move to 5-2 on the year. That didn't happen. Not only did they drop to 4-3, but they were absolutely exposed.
There were hardly positive takeaways in this pitiful showing. One of the only bright sides after this defeat is that the Jaguars get a bye to recollect themselves after dropping two stinkers in a row versus the NFC West. Obviously, fans weren't too thrilled with this performance from their team.
Same ol' Jaguars?
Trevor Lawrence struggled heavily in this game. His wide receivers continuing their issue with drops certainly didn't help, but he couldn't establish any rhythm or sustained drives until the contest was already well out of hand. He finished his London trip with just X yards on X-for-X passing. He was under duress practically the entire game, as the Los Angeles Rams' elite pass rush was able to get home repeatedly in key moments.
What was even worse for Lawrence's perception in this game was that Matthew Stafford suited up on the other side. He continued his MVP-level season with a masterful dissection of the Jaguars' defense. It didn't matter that he didn't have Puka Nacua available in this one. He had Davante Adams. Aside from that connection, he could have made it work with U-40 All-Stars with his play against Jacksonville.
One of the few silver linings for the Jaguars was the emergence of Travis Hunter Jr. on offense in this game. He found the end zone for the first time in his NFL career. It didn't start that way, though. Somehow, he managed to go without a defensive snap in the first half and also didn't make any kind of impact on the other side of the ball. However, he was able to get going after the intermission, even though it was too late.
For the second game in a row, Head Coach Liam Coen was thoroughly outclassed by his direct counterpart for the opposition, this time by former mentor Sean McVay. LA was able to capitalize on all of Jacksonville's most glaring pressure points while also taking away everything the Jaguars do well. Coen had quite a few questionable moments in this game, including starting 0-for-3 on fourth-down conversions, potentially leaving nine points off the board.
