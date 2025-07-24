Trevor Lawrence on Being at Camp, Evaluating First Practice
Wednesday marked the opening day for much of the NFL as training camp began for the 2025 season, including the Jacksonville Jaguars.
It's a big season ahead for the Jaguars, who will have a new coaching staff and general manager. It is also a big year for franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who comes into the 2025 campaign looking to prove himself as a high-end passer in the NFL.
In the first press conference of camp, Lawrence was asked about being at camp and preparing for the sessions ahead, especially after his shoulder surgery. Lawrence said that while camp is underway, there is still time to ease into things and not flip the hyperbole switch, such as learning head coach Liam Coen's system and putting time in the offseason to be ready for the season.
"Now that we're at camp, it's not necessarily the time to flip a switch. It's kind of been on since really post-surgery, recovery, trying to get back healthy and learning the new system," Lawrence said. "All that stuff, I put a lot of time in this offseason making sure I'm ready to go this season."
Lawrence said that he has plenty of confidence in what he and the team are becoming as a whole, especially the new system, the players the Jaguars have brought in, and that what they're doing is the right way to grow the roster as a whole.
"I say that too because I have a lot of confidence in what we're doing here and the system, the staff, the new players we brought in, the guys that have already been here, the culture, everything we're building here," Lawrence said. "I really have a lot of confidence and belief in what we're doing and that we're doing it the right way."
When asked how he evaluates the first practice of training camp, Lawrence explained that it is better than the spring and that things are more second nature this time around than it was during May and June. He also said that the first practice comes with all the quirks of the new system, such as missed plays, routes, and more.
"Feels more like second nature. So, a couple of execution things. A couple of plays that we missed just a little bit that we're going to hit and we have to make moving forward, but that's always going to happen," Lawrence said. "It's never going to be perfect.
"It felt good to get back on the grass, guys moving around, flying around, kind of getting our bodies and minds back going."
Lawrence followed that saying the first day of practice was competitive and 'a good first day' for him and his teammates, and that they'll build off of that.
"Defense made some plays, offense made some plays, and it's kind of what you want," Lawrence said. "So, we’ll build off that and for us just to continue to make those all those contested plays, we have to treat them like those are all our balls.
"Either make the throw, make the catch, make the block, whatever it is, go make the play.”
