Liam Coen Details Brenton Strange's Value to Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars have maintained all offseason how much they believe in the leap third-year tight end Brenton Strange can take this year, and head coach Liam Coen isn't slowing the hype train down.
After a rookie season in which Strange saw few targets go his way, he took a big step in 2024. Now, the Jaguars think he can take an even bigger one.
When asked about Strange at this week's annual league meetings, Coen made it obvious why he and the Jaguars believe Strange offers so much value to the team.
"Brenton plays the game the right way. I’ll say that for sure," Coen said. "I love the way he competes through the whistle. He does it through the whistle, plays with an edge, he’s got some twitch, he’s strong, he’ll get his hands on you in the blocking. I really appreciate it."
Strange stepped up last year for an injured Evan Engram, producing the best performances of his young career on multiple occasions. This came after a rookie season where Strange saw just nine targets.
Then with his number called upon more often in 2024, Strange came through for the Jaguars. Making 10 starts, Strange caught 40 passes for 411 yards and two touchdowns, a massive increase in production from his rookie season.
Now, Strange is set to play an even bigger role under Coen. When the Jaguars released Engram earlier this month, Strange was automatically elevated to the No. 1 tight end role. And so far, nothing the Jaguars have said or done has changed that.
The expectation now is that Strange's role and value are set to become a clear priority for the Jaguars' offense. And with Coen leading the Charge, Strange could be set for another big jump in production after improving his all-around game in 2024 under the previous regime.
"He’ll elevate just by alone getting more reps, and getting him on the field is a good thing for us," Coen said.
"You can tell he’s hungry, wants to continue to get better, and he showed some really nice things last year, especially after the catch. Doing some nice things of breaking tackles and getting extra yards.”
