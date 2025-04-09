Will Jaguars and Rams Relationship Impact 2025 NFL Draft?
There is no questioning the ties between the Los Angeles Rams and the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2025.
The Jaguars, in their own way and with their own principles, seem to be attempting to create their own version of a thriving and forward-thinking football program similar to what the Los Angeles Rams have built.
They are doing so with two leaders with Rams ties in head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone. Coen and Gladstone got their NFL starts via the Rams and each spent several seasons on the coaching staff and in the front office, and there will never be a question of the Rams' influence on their careers.
"We all came up within that organization. I think there's a North Star that we are looking at in terms of how do we want to operate, right?" Coen said at the NFL Scouting Combine in February.
"Is it going to be identical? No. This is going to be ours. But we can take so many different things that we learned from there, from both personnel, scheme, people, the way that we talk to one another, the way that we communicate and treat one another. I think those are kind of the foundational pieces that we took from L.A., and then now, hey, how do we make it ours, and how do we put this thing all together to truly move forward?”
With the clear connection between the two franchises being so evident, could the Rams and Jaguars join forces for any moves during the 2025 NFL Draft? It is at least fair to assume that negotiating with each other would be easier than dealing with any other team considering how well the two leadership groups know each other.
The Rams, obviously, are unlikely to be looking up for a trade to No. 5. But here is one interesting scenario: what if the Rams are on the board at No. 26 and Snead gets a phone call from Gladstone?
In this scenario, the Jaguars could be looking to move up from No. 36 and get back into the first round, giving them a chance to land a second top-level player and also securing the option of a fifth-year option.
This does not even go into the detail of the other spots in the drafts the Jaguars and Rams could work with each other on. But when working with a short time frame and the need to make quick decisions, it makes sense to assume the two sides would be open to working together.
So if the Jaguars make trades during the 2025 NFL Draft, let's see if the Rams are on the other end of any of them.
Please make sure you follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley
We also want you to tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.