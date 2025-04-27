Why Wyatt Milum? Jaguars Get Solid Marks for Day 2 Pick
He’s not Travis Hunter but he does share something in common with the Heisman winner: Versatility. The Jaguars traded up in the third round Friday night to take offensive lineman Wyatt Milum with the 89th overall choice.
A 6-7, 313-pound left tackle at West Virginia, Milum was a cornerstone player in the Mountaineers offense as a four-year starter. According to draft expert Dane Brugler, Milum joined Zach Frazier as the only true freshmen to start for the program over the last four decades. Pittsburgh drafted Frazier in the second round last year and made him its starting center.
Milum, who hasn’t allowed a sack since the bowl game of that 2021 freshman season, can also play center and guard. And like Hunter and Caleb Ransaw, the player Jacksonville landed one pick before Milum, his versatility made him alluring to James Gladstone and the Jaguars.
“Again, I'll go back to, you can never have enough security across the offensive line,” Gladstone said after drafting Milum Friday night. “The depth there is important. I've been a part of scenarios where attrition has occurred, and it typically does throughout an NFL season -- in particular across the offensive line -- and it can be debilitating for an offense.”
Whether the new regime is committed long-term to left tackle Walker Little remains an interesting question. Milum enters as the third-ever selection in the Gladstone era, and a player the Jaguars moved up to select.
In a trade with division rival Houston, Gladstone acquired the 89th overall selection to draft Milum, as well as No. 236 in the seventh round. Jacksonville gave up No. 102 in the third round and 142 in the fifth.
In other words, expect Milum to compete for playing time and push veterans like Little already penciled in to start.
Here’s the roundup of grades analysts gave the Jaguars for drafting Milum.
Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News – Grade: A
“Milum can play outside, too, but his athleticism and strong frame makes him a real plus asset as an inside run blocker who can start in time.”
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports – Grade: A-minus
“Master of winning ugly. Which is actually an important trait for offensive linemen. Has balance issues when dealing with counter moves and has a more slender frame than what's normally desired. He surprises defenders with his nastiness and athleticism to create first contact on a routine basis. Can't hurt to add more offensive line help for Trevor Lawrence.”
Charles McDonald, Yahoo! Sports – Grade: B
“Solid and sturdy guard who can start on Day 1. He played a lot of football at West Virginia and showed some good tape. He can also move over to tackle in a pinch.”
Gilberto Manzano, Sports Illustrated – Grade: B-minus
“Milum, a four-year starter at West Virginia, might have forgotten what it’s like to give up a sack. After starting at right tackle, he moved to the left side and didn’t allow a sack there during three seasons. The 6' 7" and 313-pound Milum was a consensus All-American and named the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2024.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another story on this Day 2 pick.
Please let us know your thoughts on this Day 2 pick when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.