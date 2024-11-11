Jared Goff Had Explicit Three-Word Message for Lions After Comeback Win Over Texans
The Detroit Lions took down the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football, 26-23. It was an improbable comeback victory for the Lions who had to fight through numerous self-inflicted wounds (such as Jared Goff's five interceptions) to escape with the win. Yet they did what great teams do and got the job done when it felt like everything was going against them.
Detroit's locker room was jubilant with the team sitting at 8-1 on top of the NFC standings and there were few figures more fired up than Goff, who had an explicit three-word message for his teammates: "We're f---ing different."
"Hey, if that ain't a f---ing lesson (that) it ain't over 'till it's over, that's f---ing what it is, boys," Goff said to the Lions after Dan Campbell went through his usual celebration routine. "Way to f---ing fight all day. We're f---ing different. We're f---ing different than all 31 (teams) in this league. Alright? Way to f---ing go."
It must still feel surreal for the fans to acknowledge that these Lions are definitely different. They are widely recognized as a Super Bowl contender with a case to be made they should be the favorite as the most complete team in the National Football League. They win the games they should win and give themselves a chance to win games they have no business winning, as the world saw last night.
The Lions march on with a Week 11 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars looming next Sunday.