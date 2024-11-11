SI

Jared Goff Had Explicit Three-Word Message for Lions After Comeback Win Over Texans

Goff was jacked up in the locker room following the comeback despite his tough showing.

Liam McKeone

Jared Goff was jacked up after the big victory
The Detroit Lions took down the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football, 26-23. It was an improbable comeback victory for the Lions who had to fight through numerous self-inflicted wounds (such as Jared Goff's five interceptions) to escape with the win. Yet they did what great teams do and got the job done when it felt like everything was going against them.

Detroit's locker room was jubilant with the team sitting at 8-1 on top of the NFC standings and there were few figures more fired up than Goff, who had an explicit three-word message for his teammates: "We're f---ing different."

"Hey, if that ain't a f---ing lesson (that) it ain't over 'till it's over, that's f---ing what it is, boys," Goff said to the Lions after Dan Campbell went through his usual celebration routine. "Way to f---ing fight all day. We're f---ing different. We're f---ing different than all 31 (teams) in this league. Alright? Way to f---ing go."

It must still feel surreal for the fans to acknowledge that these Lions are definitely different. They are widely recognized as a Super Bowl contender with a case to be made they should be the favorite as the most complete team in the National Football League. They win the games they should win and give themselves a chance to win games they have no business winning, as the world saw last night.

The Lions march on with a Week 11 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars looming next Sunday.

Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

