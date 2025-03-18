Jay Glazer Says Aaron Rodgers Should Make Free Agency Decision ‘On His Time’
The waiting game surrounding Aaron Rodgers this free agency has come to a near standstill with the veteran quarterback continuing to stay silent on his NFL future.
Rodgers was released by the New York Jets earlier this month and reportedly has several suitors awaiting his call, including the Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants. Some think the 41-year-old is holding organizations "hostage" by dragging his heels over choosing his next team.
Others, like Fox Sports' Jay Glazer, think Rodgers has every right to take his time and shouldn't be rushed into a hasty decision.
"Let Aaron Rodgers make his decision on HIS time. I know that’s not popular but this is a life decision, HIS decision. The finality of football is different than anything else. Plus it’s your last team," Glazer wrote on X.
"When you're talking about playing or retiring or what you want to do in your last year, it's not as easy as somebody in their fifth year or 10th year. It's just not," continued Glazer. "These guys are not on your timeline. They shouldn't be. This is a forever thing."
Glazer brought up an anecdote about seeing Fox coworker Michael Strahan struggle with his future in 2008, when the then-36-year-old pass rusher was faced with the choice to commit to his contract with the network or return to the Giants following his retirement.
Rodgers's situation is slightly different given that he has no media gigs lined up—that we know of—and has been spending his time at the beach and playing flag football. The true epitome of an enigma, Rodgers could pick a team by the time the NFL draft rolls around in April. Or not. Nobody really knows.