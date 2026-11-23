“ Command of an offense unforeseen from a rookie quarterback .”



“ He dropped his Huggies .”



“ The real deal .”



“ A star is born .”

These were just a few of the many reactions from around the NFL after Jayden Daniels’s sensational performance against the Bengals on Monday Night Football in September 2024.

In his third professional start, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner completed 21-of-23 pass attempts (91%, a rookie record) for 254 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 39 more yards and an additional score on the ground. The victory put the Commanders at 2–1 at the time, dropped the Bengals to 0–3 and showed that Washington’s quarterback of the future was ready for the present.

Just over two years later, the clubs are set to meet under the Monday night lights again—and this time, they’re headed in two different directions. The Commanders entered Week 11 at 3-5-1 and on the outside of the NFC playoff picture , while the Bengals are currently one of the best teams in football, boasting a 7–2 record with Joe Burrow playing the best football of his career.

Daniels, meanwhile, has had a difficult time reestablishing himself since his breakout rookie season, bouncing in and out of the Commanders’ lineup while dealing with various injuries over the past two seasons.

With a rematch between the Commanders and Bengals on the horizon, it’s worth revisiting Daniels’s de facto coming-out party—not only as a reminder of how special he was on that night, but to consider whether he can recapture that magic on Monday night and beyond.

The Bengals started the game off by cutting through the Commanders’ defense like a hot knife through butter, finishing a six-play, 71-yard drive with a Ja’Marr Chase touchdown from Burrow that underscored the type of shootout we were in for.

On Washington’s first possession, Daniels completed his first two passes to veteran running back Ekeler, who converted a pair of first downs that quickly moved Washington into Bengals territory. Eventually facing a fourth-and-2, coach Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury elected to get aggressive and go for it, and Daniels rewarded their confidence with a 30-yard strike over the middle to wide receiver Luke McCaffrey. The play set up the Commanders on the half-yard line and allowed Brian Robinson Jr. to punch the ball into the end zone for a touchdown that tied the game.

7–7, and plenty more to come.

Throughout the rest of the contest, Daniels would continue to showcase the playmaking ability that quickly became his calling card. After completing a 16-yard throw to Noah Brown and an 11-yarder to McCaffrey, Daniels and the Commanders took the lead at 14–7 when their second drive ended in a 24-yard Ekeler touchdown. Daniels’s longest completion of the night came on the following possession to wide receiver Terry McLaurin. While the stat sheet says it was a 55-yard throw, the ball actually traveled 60 yards in the air and dropped directly into McLaurin’s outstretched hands.

Daniels then called his own number on the following play, putting Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai in a bind on a zone read before waltzing into the end zone for a four-yard score that gave the Commanders a 21–10 lead.

Jayden Daniels's NFL coming-out party came against the Bengals two years ago. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

But Washington’s offense wasn’t done. Far from it, in fact. After Ekeler returned the opening second-half kickoff all the way to the Bengals’ 33-yard line, the Commanders ran eight plays—and took up over five minutes of clock—before Kingsbury opened up his bag of tricks. Lined up in 13-personnel, Daniels faked a handoff to Robinson behind an offensive line selling the run before rolling to his left and finding a wide-open Trent Scott. The reserve offensive lineman, who was lined up as an eligible tackle, hauled in Daniels’s first touchdown pass as a pro before breaking out in a dance that had his teammates going bonkers as Washington extended its lead to 28–13.

JAYDEN DANIELS' FIRST CAREER TD PASS IS AN OFFENSIVE LINEMAN TD!



📺: #WASvsCIN on ABC

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus and ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/xOuWz3wiPa — NFL (@NFL) September 24, 2024

“What a night for the Commanders, what a night for Jayden Daniels, what a night for Kliff Kingsbury,” ESPN color commentator Troy Aikman said after he caught his breath from laughing. “Nice play fake, nobody’s expecting Trent Scott. … That is awesome.”

Naturally, though, the Bengals didn’t go down without a fight, as they would score touchdowns on each of their next two drives with Washington kicking a field goal in between. The first came on a two-yard catch by Andrei Iosivas, while the second was a drop in the bucket from Burrow to Chase that cut Washington’s lead to 31–26 (Cincinnati went for two, but the conversion failed).

The Commanders needed an answer, one that Daniels would deliver.

Facing a fourth-and-4 from the Bengals’ 39-yard line, Washington went for it again—their third time on the night—with Daniels finding tight end Zach Ertz for a nine-yard gain that kept the drive alive.

Then, with just over two minutes remaining, Daniels dropped back on third-and-7 and, while facing simulated pressure with safety Geno Stone flying unblocked off the edge, delivered the throw of the night: a 27-yard dart to McLaurin in the back of the end zone for a touchdown.

As it turned out, the play didn’t go exactly how Kingsbury drew it up, as he admitted that he actually messed up the call.

“Think players, not plays,” Kingsbury explained . “That’s all that was. We basically invented a play because Terry said, ‘I got him.’ And then you could see the confusion. I screwed up the play call … and they just made it work. Those two guys made a hell of a play.”

Despite the Bengals again finding pay dirt on their next possession, the Commanders would recover the ensuing onside kick and, with 40 seconds remaining, were able to take a knee and clinch a 38–33 victory. The game was the first since 1940 with no turnovers or punts, and capped a two-game stretch where the Commanders scored on every single drive, not counting kneel downs.

“What a night for No. 5,” play-by-play announcer Joe Buck said simply on the broadcast.

And what a night it was.

Daniels would go on to finish his rookie season completing 69% of his passes for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions, while adding 891 yards on the ground and scoring six rushing touchdowns. He also took home Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and led the Commanders to an appearance in the NFC championship game against the Eagles.

Exactly 26 months later, though, a lot has changed for Daniels. He’s gone from a rookie phenom to somewhat of a question mark at the position, with the aforementioned injuries limiting him from building on his early success.

Now healthy, Daniels has accounted for 12 total touchdowns and thrown just two interceptions to begin the 2026 season. Another performance like the one he put together two years ago, against the same Bengals team, would go a long way in showing that the Daniels who took the league by storm is still in there.