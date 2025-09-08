5 Biggest Winners From Jets' Heartbreaking Week 1 Loss To Steelers
Week 1 has come and gone for the New York Jets, and it's safe to say that the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers didn't go as expected.
Rather than a low-scoring game, headlined by two star defenses, it was the quarterbacks who stole the show. And Pittsburgh's kicker, Chris Boswell.
Behind the leg of Boswell, the Steelers would steal a victory from the Jets by a final score of 34-32, but the Jets still had a lot of great showings in Week 1.
Who were the biggest winners of the Jets' Week 1 loss?
OC Tanner Engstrand
There were a lot of questions surrounding the Jets' offense, but almost every possible question was answered in Week 1.
Under the leadership of new offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand, the Jets put together a dominant offensive performance against a really good defense. The Jets were able to scheme TJ Watt out of most of the game, though the superstar edge rusher was able to make a few impact plays.
The Jets never really struggled to move the ball. They were the perfect balance of run and pass. Everything seemed to be working for Engstrand and company.
WR Garrett Wilson
There might not be anybody in New York who is happier with Justin Fields and the Jets' offense than wide receiver Garrett Wilson. Wilson was reunited with his Ohio State teammate in the offseason, and this was the first time the duo was able to work together with the lights shining bright.
And they didn't disappoint.
If Fields was throwing the ball, odds are, it was to Wilson. Everybody knew it, but they still couldn't stop it, as Wilson brought in seven catches on nine targets for 95 yards and a touchdown. The duo should only get better as the season goes on, but if this is the kind of production they can have, the Jets offense will be really good.
RB Breece Hall
There were a lot of rumors surrounding running back Breece Hall coming into the year. Many thought he should be traded, but he quickly burst onto the scene in Week 1.
Hall led the Jets in carries by a wide margin. He rushed for 107 yards on 19 carries, averaging over five yards a touch. He also brought in two catches for 38 yards, sitting as the team's second leading receiver.
Isaiah Davis and Braelon Allen were impactful, but not like Hall. Davis and Allen could be solid complementary backs to Hall, but Week 1 made it very clear who the top option was in the running back room.
DE Will McDonald IV
The Jets came into the game knowing they needed to get pressure on Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. And nobody was better at getting to Rodgers than defensive end Will McDonald IV.
McDonald had a lot of eyes on him to open the year, as the defensive line and pass rush revolves around Quinnen Williams and McDonald. But the star edge defender didn't disappoint.
He tallied two sacks, two tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits against the Steelers.
QB Justin Fields
There's no bigger winner for the Jets than Fields. Everybody has doubted him and dragged his name through the mud, but he showed up with one of his best games of his NFL career.
Fields was 16 for 22 through the air, passing for 218 yards and a touchdown. What the box score doesn't show is the incredible accuracy, poise, and decision-making that Fields showed throughout the game.
He also added 12 carries for 48 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
Despite all the doubt, Fields showed up in a huge way in Week 1.
