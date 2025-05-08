Could Steelers Be Super Bowl Contenders With Aaron Rodgers?
The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently looked at as one of the worst teams in the league, but it has a lot to do with the quarterback position. Right now, it's Mason Rudolph and Will Howard competing for the starting job in Pittsburgh and neither guy will lead the Steelers to the division title or Super Bowl.
But they're still interested in free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers, formerly of the New York Jets.
Could the Steelers still be Super Bowl contenders if they sign Rodgers? Even after they just traded away George Pickens?
The short answer is yes, but they shouldn't be looked at as favorites in any circumstance. They still play in a division with one of the league's best players, Lamar Jackson.
Rodgers would be an upgrade, in the short term, over what the Steelers had in 2024 at quarterback. Russell Wilson and Justin Fields were good enough to win games, but neither were excellent.
While the Steelers traded away Pickens, they brought in DK Metcalf, who's arguably a much better wide receiver. The wide receiver room is still an issue, but it's hard to argue it's worse than it was last season.
The defense has seen massive upgrades including three stud defensive lineman added during the NFL Draft. Pittsburgh also added cornerback Darius Slay Jr. who could be a sneaky good pickup at the back end of his career.
All in all, it's hard to argue the Steelers have any worse of a roster than they did last season. Pair this with the addition of Rodgers and the team looks significantly better than last season. Pittsburgh wasn't a contender with Wilson or Fields, but it could be with Rodgers.
