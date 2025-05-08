Jets Urged To Swing Trade For Packers' $47 Million Star
The New York Jets have a bit of an issue at wide receiver. It's not the most glaring issue in the NFL considering they restructured Allen Lazard's contract and drafted Arian Smith, but it's still a bit of a problem for a young quarterback like Justin Fields.
New York could turn to the trade market to bring in a new pass catcher.
Stefan Stelling of Jets X-Factor recently urged the Jets to swing a huge trade for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs. Doubs will be a free agent at the end of the season, and Spotrac projects him to sign for $47 million over four years.
"However, no player available for trade is without faults. Doubs doesn’t offer much after the catch and is in the final year of his rookie contract," Stelling wrote. "Concerningly, the Packers gave Doubs a one-game suspension in 2024 for skipping two practices due to frustration with his role. Overall, he’s missed eight games in three seasons.
"While these concerns are valid, the upside is worth the risk to a team in the Jets’ position. Doubs’ potential availability is more a credit to the Packers for acquiring and developing so many receivers. Few available wide receivers can match his consistent production or upside."
Doubs is one of the better players on the market, especially considering what it would take to land him.
The Dallas Cowboys just traded a third-round pick to bring in George Pickens, so it's hard to assume Doubs will be worth more than a fifth-round pick or so.
For that price, the Jets would be foolish to not entertain the idea. Fields needs a wide receiver two and Doubs would be the perfect complement for Garrett Wilson.
