Jets Owner Woody Johnson Offers Vague Remarks On Aaron Rodgers' Future
How does Woody Johnson feel about Aaron Rodgers playing another season for the New York Jets?
Well, we still don't really know.
The Jets owner fielded questions about Rodgers following Monday's introductory news conferences for head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey. Ultimately, Johnson deferred to his new hires to decide on how to handle Rodgers, who has one year left on his contract.
"I'm gonna leave that to them," Johnson said. "They've gotta take a look at how the team's composed and what they think they need, and put all that together."
Johnson said he wouldn't try to influence Glenn and Mougey but acknowledged he'd be open to Rodgers returning for a third campaign in New York.
"Absolutely," he said. "If they want him back -- Aaron's a talent, for sure. He's a Hall of Famer."
Glenn didn't tip his hand when asked about Rodgers, who previously acknowledged he could retire after one of his worst seasons as a pro.
"We've already [had] communication with [him]," Glenn told reporters on Monday. "As we continue to look at the roster, we'll make decisions accordingly."
Rodgers, 41, completed 63% of his passes last season while racking up 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. After missing virtually all of the 2023 campaign due to a torn Achilles, Rodgers played all 17 games in 2024.
Rodgers is due $2.5 million in 2025 with a $23.5 million cap charge. If he retires or is released before next season, the Jets will incur a $49 million dead-cap charge.
