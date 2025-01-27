Cutting Aaron Rodgers, Signing Free Agent QB 'Wouldn't Be Feasible' For Jets
The return of Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets is beginning to sound inevitable.
That’s good news for Jets fans who believe Rodgers can still play at a high level. And while others feel that New York should cut Rodgers and start fresh with a younger quarterback (perhaps Sam Darnold), doing so would be extremely difficult to pull off from a financial standpoint, as noted by Bleacher Report’s Timothy Rapp.
“Rodgers was solid if unspectacular in the 2025 season, throwing for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 63 percent of his passes and taking 40 sacks,” Rapp said on Sunday.
“In the short term, there probably aren't many better options for the Jets, and going the route of cutting Rodgers and signing a player like former Jets quarterback Sam Darnold wouldn't be feasible for two main reasons.”
“One, the Jets only currently have $19.6 million in cap space. Two, there are the complications of Rodgers' current contract to consider.”
ESPN’s Rich Cimini provided some context into these complications back in December.
"If Rodgers doesn't play for the Jets in 2025—if he's cut or retires—the Jets have a $49 million 'dead' charge, which is an accumulation of pro-rated bonuses from past years,” Cimini said. “That's a substantial cap hit, more than double his cap charge if he's on the roster ($23.5 million)."
Translation: retaining Rodgers is expensive, but cutting him could be even more expensive.
Rapp conjured up a way to cut costs with Rodgers, but this plan would also be met with challenges.
“One option would be to renegotiate the terms of that bonus—though that would only kick the can down the line, potentially saddling the Jets with the bill for even more years to come—or ask Rodgers to take a pay cut, which Rodgers would likely meet with a scoff and a quick "no thanks,” Rapp said.
“For now, Glenn wants clarity on Rodgers' future, which makes sense as he prepares for his first year as the head coach. But the Jets also have some interesting problems to solve when figuring out a long-term plan at the position.”
Another route the Jets could take — one that Rapp didn’t explore — is to eat the Rodgers money and sign a new quarterback on the cheap … someone like former New England Patriots QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who is a free agent.
However, it’s highly doubtful that New York’s brass (not to mention Glenn) would be interested in taking a risk at the quarterback position. If Rodgers’ contract situation disables the Jets from going after Darnold, it’s probably in New York’s best interest to bring Rodgers back. It’s not the boldest move, but the safest.
