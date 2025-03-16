Jets Insider Shares New York May Add More To QB Room
The New York Jets have found their franchise quarterback after years of running through the QB carrousel. New York signed free agent signal caller Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal shortly after releasing 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers.
Despite signing Fields, Jets reporter Rich Cimini of ESPN suggested New York could still look to draft a quarterback if the right one falls to them in the NFL Draft. Cimini specifically notes that if Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders falls to pick No. 7, the Jets could swoop him up.
"The addition of Fields does not preclude them from drafting a quarterback," Cimini wrote. "If their conviction is strong enough, they could take one at any point in the draft, even in the first round if Shedeur Sanders (Colorado) slips to them at No. 7. But chances are they wouldn't take the QB plunge until Day 2 or even Day 3. The beauty of Fields' contract (two years, $40 million) is that it's essentially a one-year commitment for $30 million. The Jets can reevaluate next offseason."
In this scenario, the only quarterback prospect who would make sense is Sanders at pick No. 7. It's very unlikely the Colorado standout drops to the Jets at that selection, but if he does, New York would have quite a difficult decision on its hands.
Drafting Sanders here would give the Jets a high potential backup option in case Fields falters or suffers an injury. If Sanders is more impressive than Fields after year one or two, the Jets could let Fields walk in free agency and run with Sanders. There's also potential to trade the Ohio State product if Sanders outperforms him.
Drafting Will Howard, Jaxson Dart, or Jalen Milroe later in the draft seems like a waste. They already have a young, talented quarterback in Fields. There's no reason to waste a pick for a backup rookie signal caller.
