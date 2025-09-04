3 Breece Hall Trade Landing Spots If Jets Deal Star RB
The New York Jets have made quite a few big moves over the last few months to boost their roster in the best way possible. They might not be loaded with talent, but they look like they have a lot brighter future right now than they did last season.
But they could look to make another big move.
Breece Hall has been surrounded by trade rumors all offseason long. The Jets have Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis behind him on the depth chart. Pair that with Hall's expiring contract and you have the recipe for a blockbuster deal.
But if the Jets were to trade him, which team could be the best suitor?
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints have been mixed in running back trade rumors for a few weeks after a report emerged that they were looking to add a running back behind Alvin Kamara on their roster.
They haven't found the perfect option yet, but Hall would fit perfectly if the Saints could re-sign him after the year.
Hall could split time with Kamara and give the Saints a true one-two punch at running back. When Kamara's production begins to fall off, Hall would be in the perfect position to take over as the running back of the future.
Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders cut ties with Brian Robinson Jr. earlier this offseason because they seemingly believe in their running back room, but there's still a chance they look to add on, especially considering how talented the rest of the roster is.
Austin Ekeler isn't an explosive enough running back to carry the load for Washington. Shipping a mid-round pick to the Jets in exchange for Hall would be the perfect solution that would give Washington the talent it needs beside Jayden Daniels.
Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys are the top suitor for Hall for multiple reasons. First of all, the average NFL fan likely couldn't name the Cowboys' starting running back (it's Javonte Williams, followed by Miles Sanders).
The Cowboys need a talented running back to help turn their offense into a balanced unit rather than a pass-heavy unit. Adding Hall would do that and then some, especially considering how dangerous Hall can be as a receiver out of the backfield.
The Cowboys have some mid-round picks they could part ways with in order to land Hall. If they're competitive through seven or eight weeks of the season, it wouldn't be surprising to see them go after the Jets' star running back.
